Starfield ship docking guide

Embarking on select Starfield missions requires hailing spacecraft to dock with them. In some cases, engaging in communication may even uncover distinctive side quests and is pivotal for executing hijacking maneuvers on vessels. Nevertheless, deviating from the main quests could result in landing on a space station without receiving instruction on the mechanics of how one goes about docking there.

This comprehensive guide will make docking with space stations in Starfield easier.

How to dock ship in Starfield?

To dock ships in Starfield, one might come across side quests that necessitate utilizing the communication feature before partaking in the tutorial that educates you about docking.

Therefore, here are the steps to dock ships in Starfield:

Approach another ship and utilize the "A" button or keyboard's "E" to prompt the Dock feature. Following that, hold down the “X” button or "R" on the keyboard to connect your ship. It will trigger a cutscene and allow you to board the other ship. Remember, the first step to boarding the other ship is to get within 500 meters of it. Subsequently, it will give you three choices: departing from the docked ship, boarding it, or choosing to stand and journey to the airlock, where you can access the entrance of the adjoining ship.

In the challenging world of Starfield, you can act as a sneaky space bandit and board ships to loot them. This can be done by engaging in a fierce space battle and reducing the rival vessel's health to critical.

Once the shields and engines are disabled, you can proceed to dock your starship onto the target and climb aboard to rob them of their cargo. Utilizing your competencies, such as precise targeting systems, will significantly amplify your success rate during these dangerous raids.

How to hail ship in Starfield?

On an important note, attempting to dock with an enemy combatant is not advised, as it will undoubtedly result in immediate fire and engagement. Docking is only an option with friendly ships, but remember that some may not be capable. That's why it's recommended to first hail a ship and make contact before attempting a successful docking.

Below are the instructions for hailing a ship:

While hovering over another spacecraft, push the “A” or "E" key on the keyboard to initiate docking procedures. Following that, holding on to the "A" button again prompts an option to "Hail." Once you select "Hail," the targeted ship will communicate with you.

Is it possible to fast-travel while docked?

From the Starmap, fast travel and selecting a new destination are impossible if your ship has already docked with another vessel. You must first leave the other ship by going through the airlock, returning to your ship, and getting into the pilot's seat. Once there, undocking from the other ship can be done with the Y button or Spacebar on the keyboard to restore your ability to fast-travel.