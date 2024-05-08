All Cyberpunk 2077 free cars and their locations

Cyberpunk 2077 is chock-full of automobiles that fit the game's retro-futuristic theme perfectly while also taking inspiration from some of the most impressive pieces of modern engineering. While most of the vehicles you can get your hands on in the game are locked behind a paywall (in-game currency, not microtransactions), some can be acquired for free.

Most of the "free" cars can be obtained via story quests. In fact, you automatically get your very first vehicle simply by reaching Night City after going through the prologue questline. However, some free cars require you to go a bit deeper into Night City's underbelly and/or complete certain special gigs, which often reward you with not only a car but also new weapons.

You really do not want to miss out on these free automobiles, as they not only give you an easier way to travel through Night City's different districts but also add a lot to your overall "cool factor." From Johnny Silverhand's iconic Porche 911 to Bugatti Veyron Sport-inspired Rayfield Caliburn, here are all the free cars that you can get in Cyberpunk 2077.

All free cars in Cyberpunk 2077 and where to find them

There are essentially 13 cars that can be obtained in Cyberpunk 2077 for free. You can also add two bikes to the list to bring the total to 15. However, since we're talking about cars exclusively in this list, we'll stick to the four-wheeled automobiles, which might not be the fastest (and more efficient) way of getting around in Night City but is certainly the coolest.

Most of these 13 cars are obtained after you complete specific main story quests, but a few are tied to missable side quests or even branching choices within said quests.

Here's a look at all the free cars in Cyberpunk 2077, and how to unlock them:

Hella EC-D I360: This is the starting default vehicle you get upon arriving at Night City and completing the prologue.

Archer Quartz "Bandit": The Archer Quartz "Bandit" is one of the very first DLC vehicles added to the game via the first major title update. This car is tied to one of the side quests involving Panam and Rogue. You get it for free from Rogue if you manage to successfully talk Panam out of ambushing Nash, which might end V's chances of romancing her but does land him a pretty cool ride.

Mizutani Shion "Coyote": You can get this amazing sports car if you side with Saul in the With a Little Help From My Friends quest instead of Panam.

Colby CX410 Butte: This offroad car can be obtained by simply heading to the abandoned Desert Film Set, north of the Badlands.

Alvarado Vato: This luxury car is obtained via one of the side quests - Beat on the Brat: The Glen, where you can choose to either take the car or the prize money for defeating your challenger. You can even reject taking any of the rewards.

Delamain No. 21: This car is obtained for free after completing The Epistrophy side quest.

Thorton Mackinaw "Beast": This offroading automobile is obtained by completing The Beast in Me side quest, siding with Claire, and helping her get her revenge.

Quadra Type-66 Cthulu: This car is obtained from Samson in the finale of the Beast in Me side quest, only if you manage to talk Claire out of taking her revenge.

Thornton Galena Rattler: This car is only available if you choose the Nomad lifepath and complete the These Boots are Made for Walkin' side quest.

Rayfield Caliburn: This car can be obtained after completing the Ghost Town side quest. You will need to return to the shipping containers where the quest starts to get this car, since it's not an automatic unlock.

Quadra Turbo-R V-tech: This is the signature vehicle of Cyberpunk and one that V was seen driving in one of the very first gameplay trailers for Cyberpunk 2077. You get this car after completing the Life's Work and subsequently, Sex on Wheels gigs.

Porche 911 Turbo: This iconic car originally belonged to Johnny Silverhands, but you can get it for free during the Chippin in' side quest.

This iconic car originally belonged to Johnny Silverhands, but you can get it for free during the side quest. Makigai Tanishi T-400: You get the Makigai Tanishi T-400 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty after completing the first gig for Mr. Hands.

These are all the free cars that you can obtain simply via quest progression and open-world exploration. While you might be tempted to spend your Eddies on fancy cars via the Autofixer, it's honestly best to save up on those for new weapons and cyberware upgrades in in Cyberpunk 2077 since you can get most of the best vehicles in the game for absolutely free.