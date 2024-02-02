The fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 will have you zipping across Night City in a matter of minutes. CD Projekt Red faltered when they launched this title, but all the love that has gone into it over time has seen it grow to be one of the best FPS games on the market. Its huge map will have you scrambling for options that can cover distances quickly.

Not to worry, though. This article will cover the 10 fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 and their prices.

Here are the 10 fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077

1) Quadra Type-66 640 TS

Quadra Type-66 640 TS is amongst the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - Can be obtained for free by completing all gigs for Dino Dinovic

- Can be obtained for free by completing all gigs for Dino Dinovic Top Speed - 182 mph

This two-seater sports coupe is easy to get and will not cost you any Eddies at all. It can be obtained as a reward for completing all the gigs that Dino Dinovic has for you.

Moreover, he will gift it to you in a beautiful green color, which is a unique colorway. Its top-notch handling and top speed of up to 182 mph easily make this one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

2) Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech

The Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech will have your heart racing (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 33,000 Eurodollars

- 33,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 182 mph

This iconic muscle car is one of the best in the game. You can buy it in black, decorated with beautiful golden racing stripes. Moreover, it is very cheap and will only set you back a modest amount of 33K eddies. Being able to hit a top speed of 182 mph makes this one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you don't want to spend 33k on this vehicle, you can also get it by completing the Sex on Wheels mission; it becomes accessible once a gig called Life's Work has been completed.

3) Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu”

Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu” is a premium beast (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 76,000 Eurodollars

- 76,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 185 mph

Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu” is one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 and is ideal for races. You can pick it up for 76k Eddies after completing The Beast in Me side quest, which can be accessed by talking to Claire at her garage.

Moreover, if you make the correct choices during the quest you can even get your hands on this car for free. It is named after a beast and acts like one as well; you don't want to miss out on this one.

4) Quadra Type-66 Avenger

Quadra Type-66 Avenger in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 76,000 Eurodollars

- 76,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 185 mph

Also coming in at 76k Eddies, the Quadra Type-66 Avenger is Cyberpunk 2077's Dodge Viper. This awesome muscle car doesn't go down easy and can touch 185 mph without breaking a sweat, making it one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

Moreover, handling it feels extremely smooth, and it will seldom give you any trouble on Night City's open roads.

5) Mizutani Shion MZ2

Mizutani Shion MZ2 is an excellent vehicle (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 57,000 Eurodollars

- 57,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 185 mph

The Mizutani Shion MZ2's performance-to-price ratio is unbeatable, and it's one of the few cars under 60k that can achieve a top speed of 185 mph. Its handling is smooth, and its design is exquisite.

Moreover, it can give even the most expensive cars on the list a run for their money due to its excellent acceleration. There's a lot to like about this low-budget fast car.

6) Herrera Outlaw GTS

Herrera Outlaw GTS is a favorite in showbiz (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 92,000 Eurodollars

- 92,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 186 mph

If you have 92k Eddies to spare, you cannot go wrong with spending it all in one place by getting yourself a Herrera Outlaw GTS. Its stylish design and high speed of up to 186 mph will have you cruising through Night City in style.

Other cars on our list can beat this one in speed, however, only a few come close to its acceleration. The Herrera Outlaw GTS is easily one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

7) Quadra Type-66 “Javelina”

Quadra Type-66 “Javelina” excels in the badlands (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 99,000 Eurodollars

- 99,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 189 mph

The Type 66 is good, but its Nomad version, the Type-66 "Javelina," is better by leaps and bounds. If you're looking for something under 100k, then this is amongst the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 in that price range.

Moreover, it also comes with two mounted guns in the front, and while they can't be aimed individually, they're strong enough to get the job done.

8) Rayfield Aerondight “Guinevere”

The Rayfield Aerondight “Guinevere” is a legendary car (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 155,000 Eurodollars

- 155,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 190 mph

Apart from being the most expensive, the "Guinevere" is also one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077. Its majestic design and beautiful wheels are worth the price.

While its acceleration leaves a little to be desired, its top speed of 190 mph more than makes up for it. The "Guinevere" is essential for your collection, especially designed for privacy and luxury.

9) Mizutani Shion “Coyote”

Mizutani Shion “Coyote” is the nomad's Shion (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 77,000 Eurodollars

- 77,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 199 mph

Coming in at number two, we have the Mizutani Shion "Coyote." The best part about this car is that it will only cost you 77k Eddies. Now, that's fortunate because this is the second-fastest car in the game according to top speed. It can go 199 mph and can cut through the badlands and Night City like butter.

Moreover, its excellent handling is extremely useful for the two guns that are mounted up front.

10) Rayfield Caliburn

Rayfield Caliburn is one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Price - 127,000 Eurodollars

- 127,000 Eurodollars Top Speed - 211 mph

This one shines the brightest among all the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077. With a top speed of 211 mph, there is no car that the Rayfield Caliburn cannot beat. That's not all; the handling is so good that you can navigate with your eyes closed. Just scrape together 127k Eddies, and you'll have access to the fastest car in the game.

