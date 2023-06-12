Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC system requirements revealed; requires 12 GB RAM minimum

The next chapter of Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us, with Phantom Liberty set to completely revolutionize the 2020 action RPG from CD Projekt Red. The latest trailer premiered at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, featuring cinematic cutscenes and gameplay. The developer shared the official PC system requirements for the upcoming expansion, along with a revamped list for the base game.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a tumultuous launch, failing to live up to its hype and expectations because of its numerous technical issues and major lacks in gameplay systems and mechanics. The problems were so severe that Sony removed the title from the PlayStation Store and offered refunds to the players.

With several patches and updates, things have been steered for the better. The official description for the Phantom Liberty expansion is as follows:

"Phantom Liberty is a new spy-thriller adventure for Cyberpunk 2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUS President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?"

What are the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

The official PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty are as follows:

Minimum

In-game graphics preset - Low

Resolution - 1080p

Expected FPS - 30

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

Processor - Core i7-6700 || Risen 5 1600

Graphics Card - GeForce GTX 1060 6GB || Radeon RX 580 8GB || Arc A380

VRAM - 6 GB

RAM - 12 GB

Storage - 70 GB SSD

Recommended

In-game graphics preset - High

Resolution - 1080p

Expected FPS - 60

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

Processor - Core i7-12700 || Risen 7 7800

Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER || Radeon RX 5700 XT || Arc A770

VRAM - 8 GB

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 70 GB SSD

Ultra

In-game graphics preset - Ultra

Resolution - 2160p

Expected FPS - 60

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

Processor - Core i9-12900 || Risen 9 7900X

Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 3080 || Radeon RX 7900 XTX

VRAM - 12 GB

RAM - 20 GB

Storage - 70 GB NVME

RT Minimum

In-game graphics preset - Ray tracing: Low

Resolution - 1080p

Expected FPS - 30

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

Processor - Core i7-9700 || Risen 5 5600

Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 2060 || Radeon RX 6800 XT || Arc A750

VRAM - 8 GB

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 70 GB SSD

RT Recommended

In-game graphics preset - Ray tracing: Ultra

Resolution - 1080p

Expected FPS - 60

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

Processor - Core i9-12900 || Risen 9 7900X

Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 3080Ti || Radeon RX 7900 XTX

VRAM - 12 GB

RAM - 20 GB

Storage - 70 GB NVME

RT Overdrive

In-game graphics preset - Ray tracing: Overdrive

Resolution - 2160p

Expected FPS - 60

OS - 64-bit Window 10

Processor - Core i9-12900 || Risen 9 7900X

Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 4080

VRAM - 16 GB

RAM - 24 GB

Storage - 70 GB NVME

The earlier official PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: In this game, you will encounter a variety of visual effects that may provide seizures or loss of consciousness in a minority of people. If you or someone you know experiences any of the above symptoms while playing, stop and seek medical attention immediately.

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

When is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty coming out?

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will release on September 26, 2023, at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

