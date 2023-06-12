Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC system requirements revealed; requires 12 GB RAM minimum

The next chapter of Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us, with Phantom Liberty set to completely revolutionize the 2020 action RPG from CD Projekt Red. The latest trailer premiered at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, featuring cinematic cutscenes and gameplay. The developer shared the official PC system requirements for the upcoming expansion, along with a revamped list for the base game.
Cyberpunk 2077 had a tumultuous launch, failing to live up to its hype and expectations because of its numerous technical issues and major lacks in gameplay systems and mechanics. The problems were so severe that Sony removed the title from the PlayStation Store and offered refunds to the players.
With several patches and updates, things have been steered for the better. The official description for the Phantom Liberty expansion is as follows:
"Phantom Liberty is a new spy-thriller adventure for Cyberpunk 2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUS President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?"
What are the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?
The official PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty are as follows:
Minimum
- In-game graphics preset - Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- Expected FPS - 30
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - Core i7-6700 || Risen 5 1600
- Graphics Card - GeForce GTX 1060 6GB || Radeon RX 580 8GB || Arc A380
- VRAM - 6 GB
- RAM - 12 GB
- Storage - 70 GB SSD
Recommended
- In-game graphics preset - High
- Resolution - 1080p
- Expected FPS - 60
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - Core i7-12700 || Risen 7 7800
- Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER || Radeon RX 5700 XT || Arc A770
- VRAM - 8 GB
- RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - 70 GB SSD
Ultra
- In-game graphics preset - Ultra
- Resolution - 2160p
- Expected FPS - 60
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - Core i9-12900 || Risen 9 7900X
- Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 3080 || Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- VRAM - 12 GB
- RAM - 20 GB
- Storage - 70 GB NVME
RT Minimum
- In-game graphics preset - Ray tracing: Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- Expected FPS - 30
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - Core i7-9700 || Risen 5 5600
- Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 2060 || Radeon RX 6800 XT || Arc A750
- VRAM - 8 GB
- RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - 70 GB SSD
RT Recommended
- In-game graphics preset - Ray tracing: Ultra
- Resolution - 1080p
- Expected FPS - 60
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - Core i9-12900 || Risen 9 7900X
- Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 3080Ti || Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- VRAM - 12 GB
- RAM - 20 GB
- Storage - 70 GB NVME
RT Overdrive
- In-game graphics preset - Ray tracing: Overdrive
- Resolution - 2160p
- Expected FPS - 60
- OS - 64-bit Window 10
- Processor - Core i9-12900 || Risen 9 7900X
- Graphics Card - GeForce RTX 4080
- VRAM - 16 GB
- RAM - 24 GB
- Storage - 70 GB NVME
The earlier official PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: In this game, you will encounter a variety of visual effects that may provide seizures or loss of consciousness in a minority of people. If you or someone you know experiences any of the above symptoms while playing, stop and seek medical attention immediately.
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
When is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty coming out?
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will release on September 26, 2023, at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.