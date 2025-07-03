All Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments and what they do

Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments more than just carry cargo. As you explore the game, these add-ons help you manage weight better, carry extra gear, and reduce damage during tough deliveries. They provide small but important advantages based on your route, cargo weight, and the environment you're walking into.

Ad

Here’s a full breakdown of all available Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments, what they do, and how you can unlock them.

Complete list of Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments

Sam's backpack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Many of the Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments are acquired when reaching specific Connection Levels with prepper facilities. If you're not completing side orders or checking in regularly, you may go a long time without unlocking anything useful. Here are the following attachments:

Ad

Trending

1) Back Protector

Unlocked at 2-star Connection – The Government’s Base

This attachment shields Sam from damage from behind. It’s particularly useful when you're retreating or carrying heavy loads through risky areas.

2) Chiral Antigravity Device

Unlocked at 2-star Connection – Smoke Hill Mine

Chiral Antigravity Device decreases your cargo's weight and boosts your total carry capacity. It's an excellent choice for traveling with a full load or on a long trip. You can equip two to further improve load management.

Ad

3) Electric Shock Absorber

Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base

The Electric Shock Absorber helps reduce damage from electric shocks. It also recycles some of that energy back into your battery.

4) Extra Battery

Available by default

Adds more battery capacity for your equipment. A steady pick if you’re relying on powered gear for support.

5) Grenade Pouch

Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base

The Grenade Pouch adds a slot for grenades in your backpack.

Ad

6) Spare Ammo Container

Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base

Lets you carry more ammunition for your weapons. A helpful option during combat-heavy missions or while clearing out MULE camps.

7) Solar Generator

Unlocked after reaching Level 2 Connection with Rainbow Valley facility.

The Solar Generator gradually recharges the battery life when you’re out in the open, especially during daylight.

Also read: How to unlock and use Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2

Ad

How to equip the Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments

Go to the Backpack Customization (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To equip backpack attachments in Death Stranding 2, access the Backpack customization menu. Each attachment occupies space, so you’ll need to manage what fits based on what you’re carrying. Some items are larger than others, so fitting everything at once isn't always possible.

Ad

Start with your most essential needs. For instance, if you're carrying a lot of cargo, prioritize the Chiral Antigravity Device. If you're headed into an area with a risk of BTs or combat, a Back Protector and Spare Ammo Container can help. For long-range deliveries, consider the Solar Generator and Extra Battery to keep your equipment charged.

Accessories such as Bell, electrobiote, charms, or utility pouches can also be placed in small slots. While they don’t occupy much space, they still provide meaningful bonuses.

Ad

Recommended setup for Backpack attachments

There’s no one perfect loadout, but a balanced setup for most situations could include:

One or two Chiral Antigravity Devices for easier weight handling

for easier weight handling A Back Protector if you expect enemy encounters

if you expect enemy encounters A Spare Ammo Container if using ranged weapons

if using ranged weapons A Solar Generator for battery maintenance on long deliveries

Your choice should always depend on the terrain, weather, and the type of mission you are undertaking. The more you adapt your backpack to what’s ahead, the smoother your journey will be.

Ad

This concludes our article on all Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments, how to equip them, and the best setup.

Check out: How to construct and use Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.