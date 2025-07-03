All Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments and what they do

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 03, 2025 12:03 GMT
Listing Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments and more (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Listing Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments and more (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments more than just carry cargo. As you explore the game, these add-ons help you manage weight better, carry extra gear, and reduce damage during tough deliveries. They provide small but important advantages based on your route, cargo weight, and the environment you're walking into.

Ad

Here’s a full breakdown of all available Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments, what they do, and how you can unlock them.

Complete list of Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments

Sam&#039;s backpack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sam's backpack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Many of the Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments are acquired when reaching specific Connection Levels with prepper facilities. If you're not completing side orders or checking in regularly, you may go a long time without unlocking anything useful. Here are the following attachments:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1) Back Protector

  • Unlocked at 2-star Connection – The Government’s Base

This attachment shields Sam from damage from behind. It’s particularly useful when you're retreating or carrying heavy loads through risky areas.

2) Chiral Antigravity Device

  • Unlocked at 2-star Connection – Smoke Hill Mine

Chiral Antigravity Device decreases your cargo's weight and boosts your total carry capacity. It's an excellent choice for traveling with a full load or on a long trip. You can equip two to further improve load management.

Ad

3) Electric Shock Absorber

  • Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base

The Electric Shock Absorber helps reduce damage from electric shocks. It also recycles some of that energy back into your battery.

4) Extra Battery

  • Available by default

Adds more battery capacity for your equipment. A steady pick if you’re relying on powered gear for support.

5) Grenade Pouch

  • Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base

The Grenade Pouch adds a slot for grenades in your backpack.

Ad

6) Spare Ammo Container

  • Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base

Lets you carry more ammunition for your weapons. A helpful option during combat-heavy missions or while clearing out MULE camps.

7) Solar Generator

  • Unlocked after reaching Level 2 Connection with Rainbow Valley facility.

The Solar Generator gradually recharges the battery life when you’re out in the open, especially during daylight.

Also read: How to unlock and use Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2

Ad

How to equip the Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments

Go to the Backpack Customization (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Go to the Backpack Customization (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To equip backpack attachments in Death Stranding 2, access the Backpack customization menu. Each attachment occupies space, so you’ll need to manage what fits based on what you’re carrying. Some items are larger than others, so fitting everything at once isn't always possible.

Ad

Start with your most essential needs. For instance, if you're carrying a lot of cargo, prioritize the Chiral Antigravity Device. If you're headed into an area with a risk of BTs or combat, a Back Protector and Spare Ammo Container can help. For long-range deliveries, consider the Solar Generator and Extra Battery to keep your equipment charged.

Accessories such as Bell, electrobiote, charms, or utility pouches can also be placed in small slots. While they don’t occupy much space, they still provide meaningful bonuses.

Ad

Recommended setup for Backpack attachments

There’s no one perfect loadout, but a balanced setup for most situations could include:

  • One or two Chiral Antigravity Devices for easier weight handling
  • A Back Protector if you expect enemy encounters
  • A Spare Ammo Container if using ranged weapons
  • A Solar Generator for battery maintenance on long deliveries

Your choice should always depend on the terrain, weather, and the type of mission you are undertaking. The more you adapt your backpack to what’s ahead, the smoother your journey will be.

Ad

This concludes our article on all Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments, how to equip them, and the best setup.

Check out: How to construct and use Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications