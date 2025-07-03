All Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments and what they do

Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments more than just carry cargo. As you explore the game, these add-ons help you manage weight better, carry extra gear, and reduce damage during tough deliveries. They provide small but important advantages based on your route, cargo weight, and the environment you're walking into.
Here’s a full breakdown of all available Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments, what they do, and how you can unlock them.
Complete list of Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments
Many of the Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments are acquired when reaching specific Connection Levels with prepper facilities. If you're not completing side orders or checking in regularly, you may go a long time without unlocking anything useful. Here are the following attachments:
1) Back Protector
- Unlocked at 2-star Connection – The Government’s Base
This attachment shields Sam from damage from behind. It’s particularly useful when you're retreating or carrying heavy loads through risky areas.
2) Chiral Antigravity Device
- Unlocked at 2-star Connection – Smoke Hill Mine
Chiral Antigravity Device decreases your cargo's weight and boosts your total carry capacity. It's an excellent choice for traveling with a full load or on a long trip. You can equip two to further improve load management.
3) Electric Shock Absorber
- Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base
The Electric Shock Absorber helps reduce damage from electric shocks. It also recycles some of that energy back into your battery.
4) Extra Battery
- Available by default
Adds more battery capacity for your equipment. A steady pick if you’re relying on powered gear for support.
5) Grenade Pouch
- Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base
The Grenade Pouch adds a slot for grenades in your backpack.
6) Spare Ammo Container
- Unlocked at 1-star Connection – The Government’s Base
Lets you carry more ammunition for your weapons. A helpful option during combat-heavy missions or while clearing out MULE camps.
7) Solar Generator
- Unlocked after reaching Level 2 Connection with Rainbow Valley facility.
The Solar Generator gradually recharges the battery life when you’re out in the open, especially during daylight.
How to equip the Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments
To equip backpack attachments in Death Stranding 2, access the Backpack customization menu. Each attachment occupies space, so you’ll need to manage what fits based on what you’re carrying. Some items are larger than others, so fitting everything at once isn't always possible.
Start with your most essential needs. For instance, if you're carrying a lot of cargo, prioritize the Chiral Antigravity Device. If you're headed into an area with a risk of BTs or combat, a Back Protector and Spare Ammo Container can help. For long-range deliveries, consider the Solar Generator and Extra Battery to keep your equipment charged.
Accessories such as Bell, electrobiote, charms, or utility pouches can also be placed in small slots. While they don’t occupy much space, they still provide meaningful bonuses.
Recommended setup for Backpack attachments
There’s no one perfect loadout, but a balanced setup for most situations could include:
- One or two Chiral Antigravity Devices for easier weight handling
- A Back Protector if you expect enemy encounters
- A Spare Ammo Container if using ranged weapons
- A Solar Generator for battery maintenance on long deliveries
Your choice should always depend on the terrain, weather, and the type of mission you are undertaking. The more you adapt your backpack to what’s ahead, the smoother your journey will be.
This concludes our article on all Death Stranding 2 Backpack attachments, how to equip them, and the best setup.
