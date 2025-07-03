How to unlock and use Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2 

The Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2 is a compact, non-lethal melee weapon that’s both practical and easy to use, especially during early-game encounters. It works well for stunning enemies up close and gives you a defensive option against melee attacks. This rod becomes available fairly early, and unlocking it adds a helpful tool to your combat options if you prefer avoiding lethal force.

Here's how you can get it.

How to unlock the Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2

La Madre in DS 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To unlock the Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2, reach Connection Level 2 with Villa Libre, a prepper facility you’ll encounter in Mexico. The quickest way to do this is by finishing the Aid Request to Recover 4 beloved walking sticks washed away in the floods. This request becomes available after delivering the Remote Medical Units to La Madre at Villa Libre.

After accepting the request, place a marker by tapping the Square button, then hold Square to draw a route on your map. The terrain here is fairly straightforward, but Sam might stumble while carrying cargo, so hold L2 and R2 to maintain balance.

When you arrive at the site, you’ll see the hologram of La Madre. Right beside her are four cargo crates that contain the walking sticks. Attach them to your backpack and head back to Villa Libre.

Once you've completed the request and reached the required connection level, the schematic for the Custom Electric Rod will be unlocked, along with some additional benefits and more. You can then fabricate the weapon at any delivery terminal using the following materials:

30 Metal

30 Resin

How it works

Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2 is a small weapon, weighing just 2.2 kg, so it’s easy to add to your loadout (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2 is a telescoping melee weapon that shocks enemies when swung, making it a solid option for handling hostiles without lethal force. It can also block incoming melee hits, which helps when facing multiple enemies or getting ambushed. Once crafted, the Electric Rod can be equipped through the Weapons/Tools menu. To access it,

Hold right on the D-pad Navigate to the rod on the right side Press X to equip it

You can also throw the rod like a spear to hit targets from a distance. This throw releases an electric shockwave, dealing decent damage. Just remember, it cannot be picked up again once thrown, so you’ll lose it after that use. To use it in combat,

Tap Circle for a regular melee swing that shocks enemies

for a regular melee swing that shocks enemies Hold L2 to aim and press R2 to throw it like a javelin

How to get stronger versions of Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2

If you increase your Connection Level with Villa Libre to 3 stars, you’ll unlock the Custom High-Voltage Rod, which is an improved version of the base model. This upgraded rod deals more damage and has stronger charge-based attacks.

Can you get more Electric Rods?

Aside from crafting, you can find Electric Rods by defeating certain enemies or searching enemy camps. These won’t be the custom version, but they still work well for basic self-defence when you're short on materials.

This concludes our guide on obtaining the Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2.

