How to construct and use Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 02, 2025 09:45 GMT
This guide will help you to build a Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
This guide will help you to build a Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2 is one of the most reliable structures you can build early on. It shields Sam from Timefall, protects cargo from decay, refills your canteen automatically, and even lets you drop off or rest under it safely. If you’re planning to make long hauls through BT-infested zones or areas with constant rain, this structure is worth every bit of Chiral bandwidth and materials you put into it.

Ad

You won’t be able to build a Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2 from the get-go, though. You must unlock the structure data by completing a specific Order early in the story. Here's how.

How to unlock the Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2

PCC stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
PCC stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To unlock the Timefall Shelter blueprint, you need to finish the delivery titled "Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits" for the C1 South Distribution Centre in Mexico. This happens during Episode 1 of the story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once you complete this order, Benjamin Rivera at the South Distribution Centre will reward you with the structure blueprints.

Building the Timefall Shelter

Under Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Under Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After unlocking the structure, make sure to fabricate a PCC (Portable Chiral Constructor) from any terminal connected to the Chiral Network. Once you have the PCC in your inventory, go out into the field preferably somewhere inside Chiral coverage and do the following:

Ad
  • Equip the PCC from your inventory.
  • Hold L2 to aim your placement. Put Away and Switch Structure options are also prompted during the buildup.
  • Choose Timefall Shelter from the construction wheel.
  • When you're happy with the placement, press R2 to confirm and begin construction.

You’ll want to place these in areas with frequent Timefall or near cliffs and BT zones where you might stop to recover. The Timefall Shelter description reads:

Ad
"A safe place to rest during periods of timefall. Container repair spray will be deployed when you approach the shelter, repairing your cargo containers. Timefall shelters are also fitted with detterents to drive away BTs. Your canteen will be refilled whenever you enter a shelter."

Also read: All Death Stranding 2 songs and how to unlock

Using the Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2

Ad

Once your shelter is built, using it is simple. Just walk under the blue glowing circle or the thin blue light line that appears beneath it. When you’re standing inside this area:

  • Sam will be protected from the effects of Timefall.
  • Your canteen will automatically refill, helping maintain stamina.
  • Cargo degradation stops, so you can rest or strategize without stress.

Would you like to drop off your cargo temporarily? Stand inside the glow and hold Triangle to offload everything from your back. You can also rest under the shelter by holding Square, which helps Sam recover if you’re not near a Safe House or facility.

Ad

Why build one?

Timefall Shelters in Death Stranding 2 are more than just a raincoat for Sam. In challenging delivery routes, especially those filled with BTs or steep terrain, they provide a safe moment. They also help reduce wear and tear on your gear and cargo, ensuring you keep a high delivery rating.

So, if you’re handling an important Sub Order or need a break during a tough haul, deploy one of these and take a breather.

Ad

It might make the difference between a smooth delivery and a complete loss.

That concludes our guide on Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding. You can also check out more articles on the game below:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications