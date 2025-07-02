All Death Stranding 2 songs and how to unlock

The Death Stranding 2 songs list is just as atmospheric as you'd expect, with over 50 tracks seamlessly woven into the gameplay, whether you're crossing Mexico’s plains or climbing Australia’s cliffs. With the Music Player back, you can replay unlocked tracks anytime you're in a safe zone connected to the Chiral Network.

Here’s the complete list of Death Stranding 2 songs, how to unlock them, and how the Music Player works.

Complete list of Death Stranding 2 songs and their unlock requirements

Death Stranding 2 songs list (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Some Death Stranding 2 songs unlock automatically, while others require you to complete Main or Sub Orders or bond with specific preppers. A few tracks become available when the Musician joins in Episode 3, and others unlock after significant story progress or requests.

Below is the complete track list, presented in the format: Song > Unlock method > Artist.

Afraid – Finish Main Order 33 (Grimm Grimm)

– Finish (Grimm Grimm) Amekara Nijie – Finish Main Order 15 (Woodkid)

– Finish (Woodkid) Any Love of Any Kind (Choir Version) – Available from the start (Woodkid)

– Available from the start (Woodkid) Any Love of Any Kind (feat. Bryce Dessner) – Available from the start (Woodkid)

– Available from the start (Woodkid) Are You Leaving – Finish Main Order 32 (Hania Rani)

– Finish (Hania Rani) Are You There – Available from the start (Woodkid)

– Available from the start (Woodkid) Asphalt Maelstrom – Available from the start (Woodkid)

– Available from the start (Woodkid) Asylums for the Feeling (feat. Leila Adu) – Complete Main Order 41 (Silent Poets)

– Complete (Silent Poets) BB’s Theme (feat. Jenny Plant) – Finish Main Order 48 (Ludvig Forssell)

– Finish (Ludvig Forssell) Black Drift – Finish Sub Order 110 for the Ghost Hunter (Woodkid)

– Finish for the (Woodkid) Chariot I Plead (feat. Tim Smith) – Finish Main Order 47 (Silent Poets)

– Finish (Silent Poets) Cliffhanger – Finish Main Order 23 (Grimm Grimm)

– Finish (Grimm Grimm) Dancing Ghosts (feat. Patrick Watson) – Available from the start (Hania Rani)

– Available from the start (Hania Rani) Death Stranding – Available from the start (CHVRCHES)

– Available from the start (CHVRCHES) Deathly – Available from the start (Grimm Grimm)

– Available from the start (Grimm Grimm) Famous Men – Finish Main Order 20 (Magnolian)

– Finish (Magnolian) Field of Dreams – Finish Main Order 47 (Low Roar)

– Finish (Low Roar) Fragile Things – Automatically added after the ending (Woodkid)

– Automatically added (Woodkid) Fushigi – Available from the start (Gen Hoshino)

– Available from the start (Gen Hoshino) Geese – Finish Main Order 28 (Magnolian)

– Finish (Magnolian) Give Up – Finish Main Order 21 (Low Roar)

– Finish (Low Roar) Hope (feat. Denise Sherwood) – Awarded during Main Order 40 (Silent Poets)

– Awarded during (Silent Poets) Horizon Dreamer – Available from the start (Daichi Miura)

– Available from the start (Daichi Miura) Indigo – Available from the start (Magnolian)

– Available from the start (Magnolian) Just How It Goes – Available from the start (Low Roar)

– Available from the start (Low Roar) Kaiju Muhou Chitai – Raise Musician to Connection Lv3 (Kunio Miyauchi)

– Raise to (Kunio Miyauchi) Let’s Not Say Another Word – Complete Main Order 29 (Grimm Grimm)

– Complete (Grimm Grimm) Little Nest – Finish Main Order 38 (Hania Rani)

– Finish (Hania Rani) Miira No Sakebi – Raise Musician to Connection Lv2 (Kunio Miyauchi)

– Raise to (Kunio Miyauchi) Minus Sixty One – Available from the start (Woodkid)

– Available from the start (Woodkid) Mothers – Available from the start (Grimm Grimm)

– Available from the start (Grimm Grimm) Nightmares – Available from the start (CHVRCHES)

– Available from the start (CHVRCHES) Not Around – Complete Main Order 47 (Low Roar)

– Complete (Low Roar) On the Beach – Available from the start (Caroline Polachek)

– Available from the start (Caroline Polachek) Patience – Finish Main Order 37 (Low Roar)

– Finish (Low Roar) Pekorandombrain – Raise Data Scientist to Connection Lv3 (Usada Pekora)

– Raise to (Usada Pekora) Polytope – Finish Sub Order 103 for the Musician (Daichi Miura)

– Finish for the (Daichi Miura) Pop Virus – Available from the start (Gen Hoshino)

– Available from the start (Gen Hoshino) Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head – Available from the start (BJ Thomas)

– Available from the start (BJ Thomas) Rolling Over – Complete Main Order 42 (Low Roar)

– Complete (Low Roar) Rome – Complete Main Order 26 (Magnolian)

– Complete (Magnolian) Sayonara – Available from the start (Gen Hoshino)

– Available from the start (Gen Hoshino) Story of Rainy – Complete Main Order 15 (Woodkid)

– Complete (Woodkid) Tell the Truth – Finish Aeronautical Engineer to the chiral network (Grimm Grimm)

– Finish to the chiral network (Grimm Grimm) The Bride & the Bachelor – Complete Main Order 30 (Magnolian)

– Complete (Magnolian) Tmrrw – Complete Main Order 22 (Woodkid)

– Complete (Woodkid) To the Wilder – Finish Main Order 47 (Woodkid)

– Finish (Woodkid) To the Wilder (feat. Elle Fanning) – Automatically added after the ending (Woodkid)

– Automatically added (Woodkid) To the Wilder (Piano Version) – Finish Main Order 22 (Woodkid)

– Finish (Woodkid) Ultra Sakusen Dai Ichigou – Raise Musician to Connection Lv4 (Kunio Miyauchi)

– Raise to (Kunio Miyauchi) Without You – Complete Main Order 44 (Low Roar)

– Complete (Low Roar) Woods – Complete Main Order 16 (Magnolian)

– Complete (Magnolian) Yuuseikara Kita Kyoudai – Raise Musician to Connection Lv5 (Kunio Miyauchi)

How to access the Music Player in Death Stranding 2

You can play Death Stranding 2 songs by heading to the Ring Terminal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you have your Ring Terminal, you can start listening to music during downtime or while planning your next route. Here’s how to open the Music Player:

Press the Options button to access the Ring Terminal. Use the left D-pad to open the Ring menu. Scroll to the Music Player option.

The interface lets you browse all unlocked Death Stranding 2 songs, create custom playlists, and even rename them.

This concludes our list of all the Death Stranding 2 songs and their corresponding unlock methods.

