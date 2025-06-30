How to find the Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2

The Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2 is part of a Sub Order you can take on during Episode 3, and it involves helping the Musician recover something personal. Once you've built a connection with his facility, you'll get the chance to help him find a missing record collection. The task itself isn’t too complex, but it does involve navigating tricky terrain and making sure the fragile cargo doesn’t take damage.

Here’s a walkthrough to help you find and safely return the Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2.

How to unlock the Sub Order for Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2

Check the second option under "Take on Orders" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Before this Sub Order becomes available, you need to complete a few things for the Musician:

Destroy the Communications Disruptor

Deliver the Mysterious Recording

Once these are done, Sub Order 103 will be unlocked. Accepting it will add a quest marker to your map, pointing you to the general area where the missing record collection is located.

Where to find the Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2

After accepting the Sub Order, a marker will appear behind the Musician’s shelter. The cargo is located down a cliffside in that area.

What you’ll need:

Climbing Anchor

Ladder (optional, but helpful)

How to reach it:

Head behind the Musician’s base and approach the cliff. Use your Climbing Anchor (press R2) to descend carefully. Once you’re down, activate your Odradek Scanner to search for nearby cargo.

You’ll notice several items in the area, including Climbing Anchors and Ladders placed by others. These can help you move around safely.

Tip: Hold L2 + R2 while walking downhill to keep your balance.

Cargo location

If you're standing near the center of the marker zone, look to your right — you might see yellow containers on a higher ledge. That’s where the missing record collection is.

To reach it, you can choose one of two approaches:

Place a Ladder and climb up.

Carefully hug the wall and climb without tools — just take it slow.

Once you’re close enough, a Square button prompt will appear. Press it to pick up the cargo and place it on your back. Make sure you have enough room in your backpack, as the weight may vary.

Returning the cargo safely

The Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2 is fragile, so you’ll need to avoid falling or bumping into rocks while carrying it. Once it's collected:

Head back to the Climbing Anchor you used earlier.

Press Square to grab the rope and scale back up.

Walk slowly and avoid steep drops.

Try to keep the cargo in good condition to receive the full reward.

Rewards for completing the Sub Order

Lore on the Musician (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Delivering the records safely will significantly improve your connection with the Musician’s facility. If the cargo is mostly undamaged, you’ll likely reach Connection Level 3 in one go.

Here’s what you’ll earn:

Miira No Sakebi (music track)

LW Shotgun Level 1

295 Likes

Note: Rewards may vary.

This concludes our guide to retrieving the Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2.

