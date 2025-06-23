How to complete Episode 3 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 3 in Death Stranding 2 is one of the lengthier main missions, and there is a lot that you need to do here. After a really short Episode 2, the sheer number of tasks here can feel overwhelming. You make your way through an area filled with BTs in this section after arriving in The Land Down Under. With more tasks to complete, this episode also has a fair number of cutscenes that are important if you want to weave the complete story of this sequel.

This article provides a detailed walkthrough of Episode 3 in Death Stranding 2 and explains each step in detail. Be prepared for an extensive session as this mission will take a significant amount of time to complete.

How to complete Death Stranding 2 Episode 3: Detailed walkthrough

Sam wakes up in the DHV Magellan (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

Your very first task in Episode 3 of Death Stranding 2 is to wash your face at the sink. This will trigger a short Lou hallucination for Sam, and you will now be able to interact with the door and leave the room. Fragile appears, and she introduces you to Tarman, the ship's pilot, resident doctor, and also a geophysicist.

The DHV Magellan makes use of the tar currents to travel covertly underground. However, this also causes everyone aboard to come into heavy contact with chiralium. During this particular episode, the DHV Magellan is traveling to the Plate Gate in New Mexico. This is the same one that you connect to the chiral network in Death Stranding 2's first episode. Your goal here is to use the Plate Gate and reach Australia to connect The Land Down Under to the chiral network.

You will also meet another character Dollman here, whose "Ka" would be stuck inside a doll (hence the name.) Dollman will join you as a valuable guide from here on out.

Enter Australia by passing through the Plate Gate

Use your trike and head towards the plate gate (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

After the cutscene ends, groom yourself by pressing X at the mirror in your private room. Head to the surface, and another cutscene will ensue where you connect to the BB Pod. Use a trike and head towards the Plate Gate terminal in front of Deadman's lab in Mexico.

Mysterious figures clad in red dresses will appear while carrying a red coffin, and they will cross the Plate Gate to disappear. Simply head to the Plate Gate and you will arrive in Australia after another short cutscene.

Connect the Q-pid to the Plate Gate in the Australian terminal

Connect your Q-pid to the Plate Gate (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

The next part in Death Stranding 2 Episode 3 is very easy - you need to head to the Plate Gate terminal and connect your Q-pid. With this, the first section of The Land Down Under will be connected to the chiral network. You will also find the DHV Magellan appearing there immediately.

Head to the DHV Magellan's bridge

The President explaining the current situation (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

You will now have to return to the DHV Magellan to meet its mysterious patron Drawbridge. However, this is not going to be a direct in-person meet. Sam will encounter Charles on the bridge, who is a talking mannequin that serves as a medium for Drawbridge's patron instead.

Charles will provide a clearer picture, and how everyone including Sam, the President, APAC/APAS, and even Drawbridge fits into the narrative. Here, you are presented with a choice where Sam can put a familiar look on an otherwise faceless mannequin. You cannot select someone else after selecting Die-Hardman as your initial option and then selecting someone else in the following step.

The President's hologram will appear afterward and will explain the current scenario of UCA and APAC. Head over to the delivery terminal of the DHV Magellan to finish this sequence and get your next order.

Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government's Base

You need to deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government's Base (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

For this section, you should carry several ladders and climbing anchors. The location is almost like a maze hidden in rocky formations and is infested with BTs. The sky will turn red and your Odradek will activate when you are near this area.

Crouch and walk slowly to move through this area. Keep observing your Odradek to understand where the BTs are, and use ladders and anchors scarcely. You will be in dire trouble if you run out of them before crossing the entire area. Carrying Blood Grenades and MP bullet-weapons can also aid you. If a BT catches you, prioritize running away instead of engaging them.

Soothe Lou and ensure that she is in a good mood after crossing this area. Next, you have to cross a river which is direct and easy. Look for the narrow sections, and lay down ladders to cross if you have any. Keep an eye on your stamina as well while crossing.

Finally, deliver the Chiral Decontaminator at the Government's Base and complete this mission in Episode 3 of Death Stranding 2. Connect this location to the chiral network as well, and the DHV Magellan will appear immediately. As a reward, the Bola Gun will also be unlocked after this.

West Environmental Observatory

Use a Tranq Sniper Rifle to deal with the bandits (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

This is one of the simplest missions in Death Stranding 2's Episode 3. You will have to deal with several bandits around the West Environmental Observatory. Use the Tranq Sniper Rifle and the Smoke Grenade to complete this fast, and then head to the chiral network's location at the delivery terminal.

Going to the Musician

Use the Bola Gun in this level to neutralize enemies (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

You will now have to destroy a communication disruptor device in a bandit camp on the way to the Musician. This bandit camp has quite a few enemies, and you need to take them out as well. Although close-range combat is an option, it is suggested you use the Tranq Sniper Rifle to take down as many assailants as you can. The Bola Gun is also an excellent weapon that you can use here.You should also use Dollman to scout the area before combat.

Head to the Musician and connect him to the chiral network. Here, you will also get the music player from him, which will allow you to listen to music anytime. Hand over the file that Tarman wanted the Musician to take a look at, and he will promise to delve deeper into the matter.

Unusual Tar Currents near West Fort Knot

The Mysterious Red Figure steps out of the coffin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

This section is also fairly easy in Episode 3 of Death Stranding 2, although it involves a boss fight. Stock up on AR and Blood Bags before embarking on this mission. The path to West Fort Knot is direct, and you will need to cross a river. A trike can do this easily, although you can parkour across it too.

In Fort West Knot, you will once again encounter the mysterious figures in red cloth with the red coffin. This time, Higgs will step out of the coffin, and will call upon a Giant Mech with eight tentacles and a red-glowing ball for a face. This is the only boss fight in Death Stranding 2 Episode 3.

Defeat the Giant Mech in the boss fight

Defeat the Giant Mech (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

The Giant Mech can be an annoying boss and it has a good range. It can sweep with its tentacles, which can deal serious damage. You should ideally be out of its range at all times. Each of these tentacles has one glowing weak point near its middle. The mech in general has two more such weak points at its back as well. Destroy all of these weak points to deal massive damage to this boss.

The Giant Mech can also slam its tentacles and will use a six-tentacle attack when on low health. Keep shooting the weak points to weaken it, and deplete its yellow health bar. This mech's face is also a weak point and you can shoot it to deal lots of damage as well. In case you run out of ammunition, the tar pool will often spawn weapons for you to use.

Once you have defeated the Giant Mech, head over to the terminal and connect Fort West Knot to the chiral network. The DHV Magellan will appear once again, and you will also unlock the Floating Carrier Level 1. Sam and Fragile will discuss the resurgence of Higgs and whether he had any role in the events of Episode 1. Sam will also ask Dragile to look into Lou's past as BB-28 in the UCA archives.

Restore the Monorail and deliver Special Alloys to F1

Deliver these items and restore the Monorail (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

In this section of Death Stranding 2 Episode 3, Sam has to go back to his porter duties. You will have to carry the following items and deliver it to the Mine North of F1 and restore its monorail:

1x Special Arrows [480]

1x Special Alloys [240]

1x Resins [320]

You can use a trike to carry all of these materials easily. Do make sure to avoid all the tar pits since they will contain chiral creatures. The safest path is to take a right turn and go around it to head to the mine directly instead.

To get the required 4800x Special Alloys from the mine, you will need 2000x chiral crystals. Ideally, you should try to gather as many chiral crystals as possible from outside the mine. Deliver these, then activate the mine, and restore the monorail to mine the materials. You will now be able to use the monorail to get back to West Fort Knot.

Remember to load cargo onto the Monorail (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

Note that when you use the monorail, you need to Load Cargo, Load Vehicle, and also toggle the Get On/Off monorail. Finally, deliver all these shipments to F1 and complete your mission. Fragile will also have information on Lou's past that you requested her to get in the last mission.

You will come to know that there was another BB-28, however, this was decommissioned four years ago. Lou was given the same designation afterward and was kept in storage till the events of Death Stranding 1.

After the cutscene ends, you will find yourself in your room, where Dollman will tell you that Tarman has left you some books. Interact with these books to trigger another cutscene that narrates Tarman's backstory.

Deliver Tarraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley

Make sure to take the best path to reach Rainbow Valley (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

The final mission in Episode 3 of Death Stranding 2 will have you deliver 6x Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley. You will also come to know from Fragile that a Drawbridge member will be conducting some research near your destination. Get on your trike, load your cargo, and immediately make haste towards your destination.

The route to Rainbow Valley is tricky, and you will encounter a lot of BT-infested locations if you are not careful enough. Do not cross the river until you are exactly opposite to Rainbow Valley's location. Locate the narrowest point in the river and use your trike to make the jump (using X) and reach it. If you cross the river at any other point, you will also have to tackle countless BTs.

Ad

Head over and connect Rainbow Valley to the chiral network. This will also unlock the Tar Cannon's weapon data, which will be required in Episode 4 shortly. An NPC from the Rainbow Valley named Glenn Rain will tell you of the Drawbridge member who can be found "in the ravine on the other side of the river."

Rainy playing and dancing in the rain (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda)

Simply step out and cross the river to go to the exact opposite side. Follow the road that leads to the right, and it will soon result in a cutscene where a mysterious figure will be dancing and playing in the rain while "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head" plays in the backdrop. Make way to the shelter and follow the figure once this cutscene ends.

Once inside, head down the stairs, make a right turn, and go down again. Another cutscene will ensue where this mysterious figure introduces herself as Rainy (portrayed by Shioli Kustuna,) who joins Sam as the two of you make your way back to the DHV Magellan.

This concludes Death Stranding 2 Episode 3 Walkthrough, and you are now prepared to head into the next episode to uncover more.

