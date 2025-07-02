All Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and where to find them

Finding all Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations can be both calming and rewarding. These warm pools scattered throughout the game provide a brief escape from Timefall and BTs while giving you temporary buffs that boost exploration, stamina, cargo handling, and stealth. With nine Hot Springs in total, some are easy to reach, while others require some effort.

Ad

Below is a list of all Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and the buffs they offer.

Complete list of Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and their unlock requirements

Equip your PCC, select the Hot Spring Digger, and hold L2 to scan. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The first two Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations are already marked for you: one just outside the Motherhood facility, and another tucked inside Heartman’s Lab. You’ll need to find the rest and extract them manually using the Hot Spring Digger. This option becomes available after speaking with the Hydrologist at Heartman’s Lab and equipping a PCC Lv. 2 or higher.

Ad

Trending

Once active, the digger tool beeps louder as you get closer to a hidden spring, so keep an ear out. These are all the Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations.

1) Miracle Spring

Miracle Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is the first spring you’ll encounter. It's directly west of the Motherhood base, just a few steps from its main entrance. It doesn’t offer any bonus buffs, but it is key to learning how fast travel functions early on.

Ad

Also read: How to complete Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2

2) Heartman’s Spring

Heartman’s Spring whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Found inside Heartman’s Lab, this temporary buff offers a stamina boost after a soak, letting Sam push farther without tiring as quickly.

Ad

3) Chiral Spring

Chiral Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Perched on the ridges between the Dowser and Heartman’s Lab, this spring gives Sam the strength to carry more weight for a limited time.

Ad

4) Healing Spring

Healing Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

A little northwest of the Animal Shelter, this Hot Spring is your go-to for recharging after long treks. It fully restores stamina, allowing you to hit the road again without delay.

Ad

5) Digestive Spring

Digestive Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Located just above the Tar Lake and northeast of the Lone Commander, this spring enhances the impact of your consumables.

Ad

6) Metallic Spring

Metallic Spring's whereabouts in all Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Head southwest from the Chronobiologist’s facility to find this spring. It repairs cargo containers that may have taken damage in the rain or while crossing rivers, among other conditions.

Ad

7) Clairvoyant Spring

Clairvoyant Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Situated in the mountains east of the Eastern Environmental Observatory, this helps Sam spot nearby items spread across the landscape.

Ad

8) Recharging Spring

Recharging Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This one is located north of BPAS and helps replenish battery power. Any battery-based gear you’re carrying gets charged while Sam relaxes.

Ad

9) Tar Spring

Tar Spring's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This spring, tucked away south of the Tar Therapist, is more tactical and one of the most useful Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations. After bathing here, BTs will find it harder to detect Sam, making it ideal for stealth routes.

Ad

This concludes our list of all Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations.

Check out: How to construct and use Timefall Shelter in Death Stranding 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.