All Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and where to find them

Finding all Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations can be both calming and rewarding. These warm pools scattered throughout the game provide a brief escape from Timefall and BTs while giving you temporary buffs that boost exploration, stamina, cargo handling, and stealth. With nine Hot Springs in total, some are easy to reach, while others require some effort.
Below is a list of all Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and the buffs they offer.
Complete list of Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and their unlock requirements
The first two Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations are already marked for you: one just outside the Motherhood facility, and another tucked inside Heartman’s Lab. You’ll need to find the rest and extract them manually using the Hot Spring Digger. This option becomes available after speaking with the Hydrologist at Heartman’s Lab and equipping a PCC Lv. 2 or higher.
Once active, the digger tool beeps louder as you get closer to a hidden spring, so keep an ear out. These are all the Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations.
1) Miracle Spring
This is the first spring you’ll encounter. It's directly west of the Motherhood base, just a few steps from its main entrance. It doesn’t offer any bonus buffs, but it is key to learning how fast travel functions early on.
2) Heartman’s Spring
Found inside Heartman’s Lab, this temporary buff offers a stamina boost after a soak, letting Sam push farther without tiring as quickly.
3) Chiral Spring
Perched on the ridges between the Dowser and Heartman’s Lab, this spring gives Sam the strength to carry more weight for a limited time.
4) Healing Spring
A little northwest of the Animal Shelter, this Hot Spring is your go-to for recharging after long treks. It fully restores stamina, allowing you to hit the road again without delay.
5) Digestive Spring
Located just above the Tar Lake and northeast of the Lone Commander, this spring enhances the impact of your consumables.
6) Metallic Spring
Head southwest from the Chronobiologist’s facility to find this spring. It repairs cargo containers that may have taken damage in the rain or while crossing rivers, among other conditions.
7) Clairvoyant Spring
Situated in the mountains east of the Eastern Environmental Observatory, this helps Sam spot nearby items spread across the landscape.
8) Recharging Spring
This one is located north of BPAS and helps replenish battery power. Any battery-based gear you’re carrying gets charged while Sam relaxes.
9) Tar Spring
This spring, tucked away south of the Tar Therapist, is more tactical and one of the most useful Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations. After bathing here, BTs will find it harder to detect Sam, making it ideal for stealth routes.
This concludes our list of all Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations.
