Dual Blades skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers focus on lightning-fast strikes and relentless combat. These skills help you move quickly in and out of fights, hit enemies fast, and strike when the time is right. They can be upgraded using Discipline, found in the weapon’s skill tree. You can activate these at shrines, but only one Discipline skill can be equipped at a time. Each Discipline can branch further, unlocking powerful upgrades.

You can unlock all of these in the Impetus Repository by spending one Red Mercury Essence. In this article, we will talk about all the Dual Blades skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

All Dual Blades skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, explained

Dual Blades skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are all about speed, agility, and quick strikes (Image via 505 Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Sudden Strike

This Discipline turns your dodge or parry into a reactive clash, letting you counter quickly while also restoring some of your health. It also deals increased damage when used with Skyborn Might.

Variant 1 : Grants Clash on use, which means you can deflect all incoming damage by using it. A successful Clash gives you one stack of Skyborn Might.

: Grants Clash on use, which means you can deflect all incoming damage by using it. A successful Clash gives you one stack of Skyborn Might. Variant 2: When used with Skyborn Might, this variant exposes enemy weaknesses if it hits.

Blademaster

Blademaster increases your efficiency in Clash scenarios, letting you break through enemy attacks more easily. You can activate it with Skyborn Might to gain the Bladeborn buff, which speeds up your Dual Blades’ light attacks for rapid combos.

While Bladeborn is active, a successful Clash restores some health. It’s a great pick if you’re fighting in close quarters and need a survivability boost.

Variant 1 : Extends the duration of the Bladeborn buff.

: Extends the duration of the Bladeborn buff. Variant 2: Increases the healing effect when your Madness is above 90%.

Blade Dance

Blade Dance is great for crowd control. It lets you spin forward and unleash a flurry of dual-blade strikes. It can also be enhanced further when used with Skyborn Might. This move helps you clear groups quickly while stacking Skyborn Might through repeated hits.

Variant 1: Grants Clash. Successful Clash gives one stack of Skyborn Might.

Grants Clash. Successful Clash gives one stack of Skyborn Might. Variant 2: If your Madness is above 90%, this version adds paralysis buildup and increases enemy vulnerability when used with Skyborn Might.

Whirling Flurry

Whirling Flurry lets you spin rapidly with your Dual Blades and attack in all directions, making it perfect for mob situations. You can also amplify the effect by using it with Skyborn Might.

Variant 1: Adds Clash to the move. Successful Clash gives one Skyborn Might stack.

Adds Clash to the move. Successful Clash gives one Skyborn Might stack. Variant 2: At 90% Madness or higher, Whirling Flurry becomes faster, can be used repeatedly, and increases your resilience when paired with Skyborn Might.

Dual Blades skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers let you jump in and out of combat, delivering fast combos and stylish counters that reward perfect timing (Image via 505 Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Shadow Lunge

Shadow Lunge lets you lunge forward with a swift slash, then finish with a powerful thrust. Its power can be boosted by pairing it with Skyborn Might. It’s ideal for either starting a fight or escaping a bad spot as the speed and piercing nature make it a solid offensive and defensive tool.

Variant 1: Let's you perform the lunge in rapid succession. Each use drains stamina continuously.

Let's you perform the lunge in rapid succession. Each use drains stamina continuously. Variant 2: At 90% Madness, the move causes Poise Break buildup when used with Skyborn Might.

Dual Blades skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are built for players who love speed, agility, and nonstop action. With the right Discipline skills, you can push the weapon’s strengths even further.

Also read: Best Longsword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

