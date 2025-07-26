The Longsword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about fluid counters, high mobility, and relentless fire damage. While other weapons offer brute strength or range, the Longsword strikes a perfect balance, letting you deflect with precision, strike with speed, and set enemies ablaze with the right setup.
In this article, we will walk you through the best Longsword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
What is the best longsword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?
Best Longsword
If you’re looking to build around a Longsword, go for the Flamebringer Longsword. While early-game weapons like Lashing Whip can carry you for a while, Flamebringer delivers consistent fire damage and scales well with key abilities.
Get the Flamebringer by taking down Ai Nengqi, the General of the North, found deep inside the Rebel Camp in the Cloudspire Outskirts. To reach him, first acquire the Rebel Camp Key, which drops from a glowing Ming warrior positioned right in front of the Rebel Camp shrine.
It’s also one of the few weapons that can melt enemies with elemental damage while still offering reliable range and combos.
Top discipline skills
The Sword Counter skill is what makes the Longsword go from just good to insanely strong, in the best way possible. It lets you parry incoming attacks (even projectiles) and return fire with a fast strike that can stagger enemies, including some bosses.
Pair it with Crescent Arc, which helps you keep enemies at a distance while still letting you move around quickly. It’s perfect for bosses who don’t give many parry windows. If you manage to grab Cloudfrost’s Edge, the bonus damage negation on parries stacks beautifully with this whole setup.
Best benedictions
This build centers around fire, and your Benedictions should reflect that. Use these three:
- Wei – Tri-Disciplinary Force for bonus damage if you’ve unlocked three Discipline skills.
- Fa – Burning Ignition boosts your fire attack power when enemies are burning.
- Fa – Combo Ignition increases firepower the more hits you land in a row.
These Benedictions turn your Flamebringer into a burn machine. Keep the pressure up with fast combos, and you’ll watch enemy HP bars drop in seconds.
Best spell
The Burning Flames spell is quite important for this build. It only needs 3 Skyborn Might, which is less than most other spells, and it gives you space by making your character hop backward when you cast it.
If you’ve unlocked Steel Resolve, deflecting while over 50% madness builds Skyborn Might faster, letting you cast this more often. It deals solid fire damage and keeps enemies under constant burn pressure.
Best temper
Equip Bone Needle – Flame to your Yangchi Acupoint to infuse your weapon with fire for free. Also, consider using Plumed Stone Needle – Temper and Root Stone Needle – Status to round out your elemental status build. Unlocking the Temperance system is easy, just beat the first boss (Master Raider – Dhutanga), then visit a Shrine and set it all up under the Equipment menu. For even more fire uptime, increase your Temperance Charges in the Impetus Repository.
