All EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards you can get

The list of the EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards is quite expansive. The latest party bag SBC, released on February 13, features selected cards from three previous promos - TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, and FC Versus. Naturally, there are some stunning items that players might end up finding for their respective squads.

Thanks to the overall rating's modifier, several lower-rated items have been discarded. However, it's still worth checking the available items in the EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards before completing the challenge.

All EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards: TOTGS cards

Mehdi Taremi ST 87

Phil Foden CAM 87

Rodrygo ST 88

Mats Hummels CB 88

Rafael Leao LW 88

Julian Alvarez CF 88

Nicolo Barella CM 88

Joao Cancelo RB 89

Jude Bellingham CAM 89

Antoine Griezmann ST 90

Jamal Musiala CAM 90

Bukayo Saka RW 91

Kylian Mbappe LW 93

Victor Boniface ST 87

Jonathan Clauss RB 88

All EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards: Winter Wildcards

Raphinha RW 87

Marcos Llorente LW 87

Enzo Fernandez CM 87

Nordi Mukiele RB 87

Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87

Denis Zakaria CDM 87

Deyna Castellanos CM 87

William Saliba CB 87

Adrien Rabiot CM 87

Eder Militao CB 88

Alex Grimaldo CM 88

David Alaba CDM 88

Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88

Leon Goretzka CM 88

Paulo Dybala CF 89

Marco Reus CAM 89

Domenico Berardi RW 89

Debinha CAM 89

Jules Kounde CDM 89

Alex Morgan ST 90

Christopher Nkunku ST 90

Casemiro ST 90

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91

Virgil Van Dijk CB 91

Thibaut Courtous ST 91

Alexia Putellas CM 92

Mohamed Salah ST 92

All EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards: FC Versus cards

Alvaro Morata 87

Eduardo Camavinga 87

Dayot Upamecano 87

Christian Gunter 87

Richarlison 87

Isco 87

Moussa Diaby 87

Sergio Ramos 88

Kieran Trippier 88

Lukas Hradecky 88

Roberto Firmino 88

Ashley Lawrence 88

Alexis Sanchez 88

Antonio Rudiger 88

Fikayo Tomori 88

Kingsley Coman 88

Joao Felix 88

Marta 89

Wendie Renard 89

Heung Min Son 90

Marcus Rashford 90

Rodri 91

Neymar 93

The position of FC Versus cards hasn't been mentioned, as each footballer has two versions (same overalls, but different playstyle+, positions, and stats)

After completing the EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC rewards, you'll end up getting a pick between three items. The one you choose will be added to your squad, while the remaining two will be automatically discarded.