All EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons (leaked)

The list of leaked EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons is rather limited as of this writing. EA Sports has announced that Future Stars will be the next Ultimate Team promo, and a new loading screen has confirmed the presence of Icons in it. Reliable informants like FUT Sheriff have revealed names of the legends who are likely to get new cards as part of that event.

This will help gamers get an idea about the cards that might be available in packs very soon. This is the first time that EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons will be part of Ultimate Team. While this promo has appeared previously in games like FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, its scope could be a lot bigger this year due to the inclusion of the aforementioned type of cards.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons (leaked)

So far, only EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons have been named. However, all of them will certainly be high up on players' wishlists very soon, as they will improve almost all squads.

Here are the footballers in question:

Paolo Maldini

Frank Rijkaard

Steven Gerrard

Ronaldinho

It's highly likely that more names will be added to this as the promo release date gets closer. Both special cards of regular footballers and Icons associated with Future Stars will be going live at 6 pm UK time on February 9.

It will be interesting to see which road game developer EA Sports takes by including Icons in this promo. For one, their dynamic pictures could reflect images from their younger days. Their stats will determine their worth. The likes of Ronaldinho and Paolo Maldini already have different versions of theirs in Ultimate Team. Whether the new entrants will have better stats or not remains to be seen.

The new loading screen of Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Readers are advised to wait for official confirmation before speculating about which cards could appear in the near future. It's also worth noting all leaked content is subject to change based on the decisions EA Sports makes.