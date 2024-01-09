All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 results - Group A standings, all Pro Live upgrades, and more

Although the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 is now over, several Pro Live promo cards will be eligible for more upgrades in the near future. Match Week 5 witnessed 10 exciting matches competed between the five members of Group A. There were many tense moments throughout the night in the UK before Umut and EmreYilmaz eventually made it through to the knockouts.

That said, they're not the only ones whose cards will be receiving more upgrades. In fact, the real winner of the night was the community, as all five cards involved either got upgrades in the previous match week or became eligible for one last night.

Let's look at what happened on January 8 in the UK, who performed well, and who came up short.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 results

Group A witnessed surprises earlier in Match Week 1, which included former champion Mark 11 being unable to open his account. The results of Match Week 5 were much more predictable, with Umut and Emre securing the bragging rights.

H1dalgo 3-2 Mark11

Emre Yilmaz 5-1 Lukas

Mark11 3-2 Lukas

H1dalgo 2-4 Umut

Lukas 5-2 H1dalgo

Umut 4-2 Emre Yilmaz

Mark11 3-5 Emre Yilmaz

Lukas 4-4 Umut

Umut 4-5 Mark11

Emre Yilmaz 6-2 H1dalgo

What are the final standings of EA FC 24 Pro Open Group A?

EA FC 24 Pro Open Group A standings (Image via EA Sports)

After 10 rounds of tense matchups, here are the final standings after the conclusion of EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5:

Emre Yimlaz 19 points

Umut 17 points

H1dalgo 9 points

Lukas 7 points

Mark11 6 points

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 Pro Live upgrades

Five cards were involved in the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5, each represented by one of the esports athletes listed below:

Renan Lodi - Umut

Donyell Malen - Emre Yilmaz

Denis Genreau - Mark11

Sadio Mane - H1dalgo

Randall Kolo Muani - Lukas

All EA FC 24 FC Pro Live card upgrades (Image via EA Sports)

Here's the final set of upgrades applied to these cards after Match Week 1 and Match Week 5:

Randall Kolo Muani - +1 IF upgrade, +1 alternate position, +1 playstyle

Sadio Mane - +1 IF upgrade, +1 alternate position, +1 playstyle

Donyell Malen - +3 IF upgrades, +1 alternate position, +2 playstyles

Renan Lodi - +3 IF upgrades, +1 alternate position, +2 playstyles

Denis Genreau - +1 IF upgrade, +1 alternate position, +1 playstyle

Out of all five items, Donyell Malen and Renan Lodi will be eligible for one more in-form upgrade if Emre Yilmaz or Umut, respectively, wins the tournament on February 3.