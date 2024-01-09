All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 results - Group A standings, all Pro Live upgrades, and more

Although the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 is now over, several Pro Live promo cards will be eligible for more upgrades in the near future. Match Week 5 witnessed 10 exciting matches competed between the five members of Group A. There were many tense moments throughout the night in the UK before Umut and EmreYilmaz eventually made it through to the knockouts.
That said, they're not the only ones whose cards will be receiving more upgrades. In fact, the real winner of the night was the community, as all five cards involved either got upgrades in the previous match week or became eligible for one last night.
Let's look at what happened on January 8 in the UK, who performed well, and who came up short.
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 results
Group A witnessed surprises earlier in Match Week 1, which included former champion Mark 11 being unable to open his account. The results of Match Week 5 were much more predictable, with Umut and Emre securing the bragging rights.
- H1dalgo 3-2 Mark11
- Emre Yilmaz 5-1 Lukas
- Mark11 3-2 Lukas
- H1dalgo 2-4 Umut
- Lukas 5-2 H1dalgo
- Umut 4-2 Emre Yilmaz
- Mark11 3-5 Emre Yilmaz
- Lukas 4-4 Umut
- Umut 4-5 Mark11
- Emre Yilmaz 6-2 H1dalgo
What are the final standings of EA FC 24 Pro Open Group A?
After 10 rounds of tense matchups, here are the final standings after the conclusion of EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5:
- Emre Yimlaz 19 points
- Umut 17 points
- H1dalgo 9 points
- Lukas 7 points
- Mark11 6 points
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5 Pro Live upgrades
Five cards were involved in the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 5, each represented by one of the esports athletes listed below:
- Renan Lodi - Umut
- Donyell Malen - Emre Yilmaz
- Denis Genreau - Mark11
- Sadio Mane - H1dalgo
- Randall Kolo Muani - Lukas
Here's the final set of upgrades applied to these cards after Match Week 1 and Match Week 5:
- Randall Kolo Muani - +1 IF upgrade, +1 alternate position, +1 playstyle
- Sadio Mane - +1 IF upgrade, +1 alternate position, +1 playstyle
- Donyell Malen - +3 IF upgrades, +1 alternate position, +2 playstyles
- Renan Lodi - +3 IF upgrades, +1 alternate position, +2 playstyles
- Denis Genreau - +1 IF upgrade, +1 alternate position, +1 playstyle
Out of all five items, Donyell Malen and Renan Lodi will be eligible for one more in-form upgrade if Emre Yilmaz or Umut, respectively, wins the tournament on February 3.