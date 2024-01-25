All EA FC 24 Season 4 rewards, dates, and more

The EA FC 24 Season 4 is now live in Ultimate Team, and there's plenty in store for fans. A new seasonal reward track offers different packs, cosmetics, and special cards that can be unlocked by players. The new season also appears to be much more lucrative in terms of the overall value of the rewards.

The timing of EA FC 24 Season 4 couldn't have been better, as it starts right before the introduction of all the TOTY cards in packs. The new milestone rewards also offer packs that could feature some of these special cards. However, those with poor luck can still obtain some amazing cards by simply completing all the milestones that are part of the new season.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Season 4 rewards

In many ways, the EA FC 24 Season 4 is pretty similar to the previous four seasons, but this one offers a lot more value. For starters, the packs with the potential chance of having TOTY items will have higher demand. The special cards will certainly delight fans as well, and some of them could become possible inclusions in future evolutions.

Level 1: UEFA Hero Carlos Tevez (10 game loan)

Level 2: Coin Boost: 1,000 Coins for 10 matches

Level 3: 1 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 4: Carlos Tevez UCL Hero TIFO

Level 5: 84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: UCL Hero Carlos Tevez Banner

Level 7: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 9: Carlos Tevez UCL Hero Banner

Level 10: TOTY Honorable Mentions Julian Brandt

Level 11: Gold Rare Kit

Level 12: John Arne Riise UCL Hero

Level 13: 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: Tomas Rosicky UCL Hero

Level 16: 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 1 Rare Players Pack

Level 18: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 19: 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack/86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20: Winter Wildcards Dennis Bergkamp/ 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack/ 87+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

The process of getting all the rewards and milestones will be pretty similar to what players had to do previously. You will be able to get Seasonal XP via different objectives, some of which will refresh daily and weekly. Additionally, new objective sets will also appear routinely, so you are advised to keep an eye out for them.

Julian Brandt TOTY Honorable Mentions is available as a Milestone reward (Image via FUTBIN)

When will the EA FC 24 Season 4 expire?

The new season has gone live today, January 25. It will be available for the next 20 days and 23 hours as of writing, and will expire on February 15. Do note that this is the first act of the new season.