All EA FC 24 Spring Update (Title Update 11) patch notes

Despite only a brief period having passed since the release of Title Update 10, EA Sports has now announced the arrival of the EA FC 24 Spring Update (Title Update 11). This will be a massive patch and could change the way the game is played altogether, especially with major adjustments and additions to important gameplay mechanics like PlayStyles.

Similar to the EA FC 24 Holiday Update (Title Update 6), this has the potential to be an absolute game-changer. PlayStyles have been an important new addition this year, adding a whole new depth to the meta on the virtual pitch. However, some of the most overpowered and beloved PlayStyles could get nerfed with the EA FC 24 Spring Update (Title Update 11).

The EA FC 24 Spring Update (Title Update 11) will be released soon

In the overview provided by EA Sports, the EA FC 24 Spring Update (Title Update 11) will feature more than 80 new star heads to add more authenticity, new animations to enhance the on-field experience, as well as tuning to PlayStyles and the Legendary difficulty AI for offline game modes and Squad Battles.

These are the patch notes for various sections of EA FC 24:

Gameplay

Slightly adjusted the PlayStyles below:

Tiki Taka | Lowered accuracy and pass quality of first-time passes.

Pinged Pass | Decreased accuracy of Driven Passes.

Pinged Pass+ | Increased accuracy of Driven Passes.

Jockey | Reduced maximum possible Sprint Jockey speed.

Press Proven | Reduced shield effectiveness with the ball.

Press Proven+ | Increased shield effectiveness, and increased Strength Attribute effectiveness while shielding.

Long Ball Pass and Long Ball Pass+ | Decreased accuracy of crosses.

Power Header | Increased ball speed from lower powered headers.

Dead Ball | Reduced set piece preview line length.

‌Significantly adjusted the EA FC 24 PlayStyles below in the Spring Update (Title Update 11):

Power Header+ | Reduced ball speed for medium to high-powered headers.

Relentless and Relentless+ | Reduced amount of half time and extra time stamina recovery.

Aerial+ | Reduced the amount of added running jump height, including jogging jump height.

Power Shot and Power Shot+ | Reduced ball speed from Power Shots.

‌Made the following changes:

Replaced the previous unique ball roll standing animation for Trickster and Trickster+ PlayStyles with a new animation.

The previous unique ball roll animation can still be performed but with a different input. To learn more, check out our Pitch Notes article by scanning the QR code on the right.

Adjusted Legendary difficulty CPU AI behavior.

Legendary AI teams known for tiki-taka play are less likely to focus on that style of play when near the opponent’s penalty area.

CPU AI players are more likely to perform shot types based on their respective PlayStyles when applicable.

Players with lower Composure Attributes are more likely to make mistakes when pressed.

Added one new clearance animation and four new shooting animations based on real-world volumetric data.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

The Legendary difficulty no longer uses Competitor Mode in Squad Battles and single-player Ultimate Team Draft.

‌Addressed the following issues:

Stadium lights could have darkened during matches in some situations.

When viewing a Squad in Squad Battles, the Player Items did not always display correctly.

Evolving an Icon Player Item unintentionally removed the Icon Profile tab from the Player Bio screen.

Some Objectives displayed placeholder images.

In some cases, the Player Injury Pause Menu did not function as intended.

Some PlayStyles UI indicators did not always display in their intended locations.

A stability issue could have occurred when viewing the Player Bio on Loan Items.

Level 12 Seasonal rewards did not display correctly.

A stability issue could have sometimes occurred at the end of match Pause Menu.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some messages, button callouts, celebrations, balls, gloves, celebrations, boots, kits, badges, banners, flags, scarves, and tifos.

Added 86-star heads and updated 9. They will become visible in-game in EA FC 24 following a Server Release.

‌Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of incorrect and placeholder text, as well as button conflicts.

While it is unknown when the Spring Update (Title Update 11) patch will arrive in EA FC 24, it will certainly bring some major changes.