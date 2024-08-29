All EA FC 25 rewards for completing tasks in FC 24

EA has decided to release some good FC 25 rewards for completing designated tasks and challenges this season, Season 9: Pre-Season. The rewards include high-rated packs available in the early days of the upcoming iteration of the game. This move will ensure that the engagement with FC 24 doesn't diminish in anticipation of the new game.

EA FC 25 will be released on September 27, 2024, which is about a month away. It introduces new features inside Ultimate Team and Career mode which were a most wanted welcome for fans. These carryover rewards will help bolster teams during the early days. Let's get into detail about what are these rewards and how can you get them.

All EA FC 25 rewards from Season 9 of FC 24

Here are all the rewards and corresponding tasks you must complete to get them:

84+ X5 players pack - You can get this reward by completing Season 9's reward ladder by getting up to Level 30.

- You can get this reward by completing Season 9's reward ladder by getting up to Level 30. 80+ X10 players pack and 1 of 5 Base Hero Loan Pick (5 matches)- You can get this reward by completing the "For The Club I" objectives.

You can get this reward by completing the "For The Club I" objectives. 82+ X10 players pack and 1 of 5 Base Hero Loan Pick (5 matches)- You can get this reward by completing all the objectives of "For the Club II".

You can get this reward by completing all the objectives of "For the Club II". 82+ X5 players pack- You can bag this reward by completing the Pre-Season crafting objective.

You can bag this reward by completing the Pre-Season crafting objective. 81+ X7 players pack- You can get this reward by completing the "Road to FC 25" evolution.

These are the FC 25 rewards you can obtain by playing and completing challenges during the closing stages of FC 24. Some of these rewards do require grinding but the end prizes are worth it. If you are planning to get the new game as soon as it comes out, these packs will provide a pivotal advantage.

How to claim these rewards?

These FC 25 rewards will be credited to your EA account automatically once you log in and play the game from October 10. However, you must use the same account to log into FC 25 that featured FC 24.

These carry-over FC 25 rewards will be awarded for a month until November 10. After which, you will no longer get these carryover rewards. Make sure to log in at the specified time to claim the rewards from your hard-earned grind in FC 24.

