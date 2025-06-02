All EA FC 25 Season Finale Update patch notes

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season Finale Update patch notes on social media, providing gamers with some insight into the changes being implemented in the latest update. This patch will be released soon for all versions of the title across all platforms, and will feature some significant changes for the final stretch of the game cycle.

With Team of the Season coming to an end in Ultimate Team and the Shapeshifters promo beginning soon as well, the EA FC 25 Season Finale Update patch notes include information related to the upcoming event. They also feature some important gameplay changes, such as improvements in ground passing and headers, and tweaks to goalkeeper rush-out speed.

The EA FC 25 Season Finale Update patch notes have been released

There have been multiple title updates for the game over the course of the year, with Title Update 14 being the latest addition. While the EA FC 25 Season Finale Update patch notes are not as extensive as some of the previous patches, they will signifcantly impact the overall experience for gamers around the globe.

These are all the EA FC 25 Season Finale Update patch notes:

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Moderately increased Ground Pass accuracy for players with high Passing related Attributes. This change does not impact Driven Ground Passes.

Slightly reduced the rate of acceleration for goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle+.

Significantly reduced the rate of acceleration for goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle.

Slightly increased accuracy of contested and uncontested headers.

Ultimate Team

Made the following change to Ultimate Team:

Increased the maximum number of PlayStyle+ assignments to 5.

Career Mode

Made the following changes to Career Mode:

Updated ICON selection in Player Career to feature Birgit Prinz, George Best, Johan Cruyff, and Garrincha.

In Manager Career, 5v5 Youth Tournament Matches can be played in co-op, up to four players, via the addition of the Side Select functionality.

Refreshed Fixtures and Results UI, and updated how your match results are covered in social media feeds.

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred when simulating from the Central Hub and when playing as a real player in Player Career.

Occasionally, the Tattoos tab was not available in player customization.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some badges, hair, kits, equipment, tifos, tattoos, and scenes.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of incorrect and placeholder images and text.

In some circumstances, some music settings did not save correctly.

In some cases, EATV videos did not load.

All these changes being implemented via the EA FC 25 Season Finale Update Patch notes will improve the overall gaming experience for fans of the sport.

With players having up to five PlayStyle+ traits arriving soon in Ultimate Team, gamers will be looking forward to replacing their TOTS items with brand new Shapeshifter versions.

