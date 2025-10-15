All leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Team 2 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:21 GMT
Ratings Reload Team 2 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
With the first week of the promo coming to an end soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Team 2 players have been leaked on social media. This is only the second promo of the year and is driven by community feedback, providing upgrades to players that fans vote for, and the second roster could potentiall feature massive names like Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne.

The first squad of Ratings Reload players included the likes of Julian Alvarez, Heung Min Son and Michael Olise. Fans believe that these superstars deserve higher overall ratings in the latest title due to their performances this season, so it comes as no surprise that the leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Team 2 players also include some major fan-favorites.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

Both Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne are now in the twilight years of their illustrious careers. While the former is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the sport, the latter has established himself as one of the best playmakers of all time. Both these players are rumored to headline the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Team 2 roster.

Despite still playing at a very high level, these players received downgraded in the latest title. While Messi is 86-rated with a -2 downgrade, De Bruyne is now 87-rated with a -3 downgrade following his move to Napoli from Manchester City. However, their recent performances have showcased that they deserve to be higher rated, earning them a spot on the promo roster.

These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Team 2 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Lionel Messi: 89
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 88
  • Desire Doue: 87
  • Lauren James: 87
  • Selma Bacha: 86
  • Denzel Dumfries: 86
  • Leny Yoro: 86
  • Dominik Szoboszlai: 86
  • Kenan Yildiz: 85
  • Antony: 85

All these players are fan-favorites in real life, so it comes as no surprise that they received a lot of votes and are now rumored to be part of this community-driven promo. These items will undoubtedly possess the stats required to excel in their respective roles under the FC IQ system, making this squad especially exciting for fans looking to upgrade their squads.

