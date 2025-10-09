All leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players

With the Cornerstones promo coming to an end soon in Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has hinted at the arrival of EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players soon. This event will feature players who fans believe should be rated higher in the latest title, and the rumored lineup features some massive names like Julian Alvarez and Michael Olise.EA Sports allowed fans to have their say and vote for players that should have a higher overall rating in the latest game. The most popular players in this list would be part of a promo in Ultimate Team, and have now been revealed via the leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players roster.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players have been leaked on social mediaThe leaked list of EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players is headlined by Julian Alvarez and Michael Olise. Both these superstars had amazing campaigns last season and have continued their exceptional form this season as well. While the Bayern Munich star is 86-rated in the latest title, the Argentine from Atletico Madrid is 87-rated. Fans believe that these two should be even better due to their recent form.Olise has been a standout performer for Bayern since he joined the Bundesliga giants from Crystal Palace. He is one of their leading assist providers and scores plenty of goals as well. Meanwhile, Alvarez has taken the LaLiga by storm this season, scoring a plethora of goals despite Atletico's inconsistent form.However, they are not the only massive names to be featured on this roster. These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players along with their rumored overall ratings:Julian Alvarez: 89Michael Olise: 88Scott McTominay: 86Heung Min Son: 86Trinity Rodman: 86Salma Paralluelo: 85Hugo Ekitike: 85Marc Cucurella: 85Eberechi Eze: 84Cristian Romero: 84Damnjanovic: 84Florian Thauvin: 84Oscar Bobb: 80This lineup is full of overpowered players who are exceptional on the virtual pitch and popular with Ultimate Team enthusiasts. While Olise and Alvarez are the standout inclusions, fans will be pleased to see the likes of Heung Min Son, Trinity Rodman and Salma Paralluelo being included as well. New Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike is also part of the leaked list, along with Napoli's star midfielder Scott McTominay.