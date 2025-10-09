All leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 08:05 GMT
Ratings Reload players have been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Ratings Reload players have been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the Cornerstones promo coming to an end soon in Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has hinted at the arrival of EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players soon. This event will feature players who fans believe should be rated higher in the latest title, and the rumored lineup features some massive names like Julian Alvarez and Michael Olise.

EA Sports allowed fans to have their say and vote for players that should have a higher overall rating in the latest game. The most popular players in this list would be part of a promo in Ultimate Team, and have now been revealed via the leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players have been leaked on social media

The leaked list of EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players is headlined by Julian Alvarez and Michael Olise. Both these superstars had amazing campaigns last season and have continued their exceptional form this season as well. While the Bayern Munich star is 86-rated in the latest title, the Argentine from Atletico Madrid is 87-rated. Fans believe that these two should be even better due to their recent form.

Olise has been a standout performer for Bayern since he joined the Bundesliga giants from Crystal Palace. He is one of their leading assist providers and scores plenty of goals as well. Meanwhile, Alvarez has taken the LaLiga by storm this season, scoring a plethora of goals despite Atletico's inconsistent form.

However, they are not the only massive names to be featured on this roster. These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Ratings Reload players along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Julian Alvarez: 89
  • Michael Olise: 88
  • Scott McTominay: 86
  • Heung Min Son: 86
  • Trinity Rodman: 86
  • Salma Paralluelo: 85
  • Hugo Ekitike: 85
  • Marc Cucurella: 85
  • Eberechi Eze: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Damnjanovic: 84
  • Florian Thauvin: 84
  • Oscar Bobb: 80

This lineup is full of overpowered players who are exceptional on the virtual pitch and popular with Ultimate Team enthusiasts. While Olise and Alvarez are the standout inclusions, fans will be pleased to see the likes of Heung Min Son, Trinity Rodman and Salma Paralluelo being included as well.

New Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike is also part of the leaked list, along with Napoli's star midfielder Scott McTominay.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
