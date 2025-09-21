Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been a dominant force in German club football over the last decade, and their overall ratings showcase their prowess in EA FC 26 as well. After losing to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race during the 2023/24 season, they were back to their usual self in the 2024/25 campaign, winning the German top flight yet again.
Not only have the Bavarians maintained a strong core of their roster over the years, they have continued to bolster their ranks with new signings like Michael Olise. Despite losing the legendary Thomas Muller in the summer, Bayern Munich still has one of the most impressive lineups in EA FC 26. However, they will need the right tactics and formation to flourish on the virtual pitch.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
These are the best custom tactics for Bayern Munich in EA FC 26
While Bayern Munich dominated domestic competitions last year, they were unable to find success in the UEFA Champions League. This was somewhat of a letdown by their usual high standards, and it is reflected in their overall ratings in EA FC 26. While some players have received upgrades, others have been slightly downgraded. However, they still have amazing players in every position and will be overpowered on the virtual pitch.
What is the best formation for Bayern Munich in EA FC 26?
The 4231(2), also known as the 4231 wide, is the best formation for the personnel available in the Bayern Munich squad. Harry Kane will play as the lone striker, with Jamal Musiala playing behind him as the CAM to create plays and set up goalscoring opportunites. Michael Olise will be the right midfielder and Luis Diaz will be the left midfielder. The Colombian winger was signed from Liverpool and has increased their attacking firepower this season.
The German duo of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will be the two CDMs, with the former receiving a massive boost in EA FC 26. Alphonso Davies will play as the left-back, while Konrad Laimer will play as the right-back. Dayot Upamecano will be joined by new signing Jonathan Tah in the centre-back position, with the legendary Manuel Neuer serving as the shot-stopper.
What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?
Harry Kane will be set to play as an Advanced Forward with an attacking focus, with Musiala playing as a Shadow Striker in the CAM position. Both wide midfielders will play as Inside Forwards, allowing them to cut inside and score goals.
Both CDMs will act as Deep-Lying Playmakers. However, Goretzka will have a defensive focus while Kimmich will focus on the build-up. Konrad Laimer will play as a defensive fullback, staying back to help the centre-backs while Alphonso Davies ventures forward as an Attacking Wingback. Both centre-backs will be set to the classic Defender roles, which is the best role for a CB under the FC IQ system.
