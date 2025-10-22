All leaked EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:18 GMT
The Ultimate Scream players have been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Ultimate Scream players have been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the Ratings Reload promo coming to an end soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream roster has been leaked on social media. This is a fan-favorite event that was last released in FIFA 20 and will be returning to the virtual pitch after five years, adding even more hype to this upcoming event.

Ad

EA Sports has made an active effort to slow down the power curve of Ultimate Team, reducing the boosts offered to promo items during the Ratings Reload and Cornerstones events. However, the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo could offer improved upgrades, especially with Hero items being included in the squad along with superstars like Joshua Kimmich and Vinicius Jr.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Vinicius Jr and Joshua Kimmich are the headlining players of the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo

This is the first event in the game cycle to offer boosted versions of Heroes, who are legendary retired players available in Ultimate Team. This will make the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo even more exciting, as there will be two separate squads up for grabs via packs. The event also includes Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as the headlining players.

Ad

The Brazilian from Real Madrid already received a 90-rated Team of the Week item. While his rumored promo version is similar in overall rating, it has improved shooting and physicality, along with the coveted Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle. Meanwhile, this will be the first boosted version for the German midfielder from Bayern Munich.

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream players:

  • Vinicius Jr: 90
  • Debinha: 89
  • Antonio Di Natale (Hero): 89
  • Javier Mascherano (Hero): 89
  • Joshua Kimmich: 89
  • Sakina Karchaoui: 88
  • Marek Hamsik (Hero): 88
  • Peter Crouch (Hero): 87
  • Bryan Mbeumo: 87
  • Tella: 86
  • Rafael Leao: 86
  • Saeed Al Owairan (Hero): 86
  • Thomas Muller: 86
  • Cabal: 85
  • Alex Berenguer: 85
  • Haley: 85
  • Pablo Fornals: 85
  • Danny da Costa: 84
  • Guela Doue: 84

All these players are either already overpowered or will be boosted to be effective in the current meta via this promo. The likes of Di Natale, Vinicius, Hamsik, Leao, Kimmich, Debinha and Al Owairan will all be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making this a top-tier promo.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications