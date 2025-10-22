All leaked EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream players

With the Ratings Reload promo coming to an end soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream roster has been leaked on social media. This is a fan-favorite event that was last released in FIFA 20 and will be returning to the virtual pitch after five years, adding even more hype to this upcoming event.EA Sports has made an active effort to slow down the power curve of Ultimate Team, reducing the boosts offered to promo items during the Ratings Reload and Cornerstones events. However, the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo could offer improved upgrades, especially with Hero items being included in the squad along with superstars like Joshua Kimmich and Vinicius Jr.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Vinicius Jr and Joshua Kimmich are the headlining players of the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promoThis is the first event in the game cycle to offer boosted versions of Heroes, who are legendary retired players available in Ultimate Team. This will make the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo even more exciting, as there will be two separate squads up for grabs via packs. The event also includes Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as the headlining players.The Brazilian from Real Madrid already received a 90-rated Team of the Week item. While his rumored promo version is similar in overall rating, it has improved shooting and physicality, along with the coveted Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle. Meanwhile, this will be the first boosted version for the German midfielder from Bayern Munich.These are all the leaked EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream players:Vinicius Jr: 90Debinha: 89Antonio Di Natale (Hero): 89Javier Mascherano (Hero): 89Joshua Kimmich: 89Sakina Karchaoui: 88Marek Hamsik (Hero): 88Peter Crouch (Hero): 87Bryan Mbeumo: 87Tella: 86Rafael Leao: 86Saeed Al Owairan (Hero): 86Thomas Muller: 86Cabal: 85Alex Berenguer: 85Haley: 85Pablo Fornals: 85Danny da Costa: 84Guela Doue: 84All these players are either already overpowered or will be boosted to be effective in the current meta via this promo. The likes of Di Natale, Vinicius, Hamsik, Leao, Kimmich, Debinha and Al Owairan will all be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making this a top-tier promo.