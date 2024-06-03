All Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

Elden Ring, much like any other action role-playing game of its ilk, offers players plenty of choice and freedom when it comes to the combat system and build crafting. While the playstyle you go for is primarily driven by the weapon or class you choose to spec into, your build's DPS is governed by your weapon's upgrades and talismans (to a certain extent).

While you can go through the entirety of Limgrave without even having to upgrade your weapon once, that doesn't hold true for long, especially after reaching Liurnia. Weapon upgrades in Elden Ring are done via Smithing Stones, with the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones serving as the resource needed for the final upgrade tier.

Unfortunately, farming these Smithing Stones is much easier said than done, especially the Ancient Smithing Stones, which are available in a very limited quantity in any given playthrough. Here's a comprehensive guide on all the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring.

List of all Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware)

The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are one of the rarest end-game resources in Elden Ring. As such, finding them takes more work than the usual suite of Smithing Stones. Additionally, the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones cannot be bought infinitely from the Twin Maiden Husks, even after collecting all the Smithing-stone Bell Bearings in Elden Ring.

There are 13 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones to be found in a single playthrough, with most of them being tied to an NPC questline or boss fight. You will get a handful of them by simply going through the game's main questline, but others will require digging deep into NPC quests and completing them.

That being said, here's a list of all the 13 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring:

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 1: Received after completing Sorceress Selen's questline (missable).

Received after completing Sorceress Selen's questline (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 2: Received after completing Nepheli Loux's questline (missable).

Received after completing Nepheli Loux's questline (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 3: Received after progressing through Nepheli and Kenneth Haight's questline. It can be purchased from Gostoc (if spared in Stormveil) for 20,000 Runes (missable).

Received after progressing through Nepheli and Kenneth Haight's questline. It can be purchased from Gostoc (if spared in Stormveil) for 20,000 Runes (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 4: Received from Gurrang, in Beastial Sanctum, Caelid, after giving him the ninth Deathroot (missable).

Received from Gurrang, in Beastial Sanctum, Caelid, after giving him the ninth Deathroot (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 5: Can be looted from a corpse atop a skull-shaped rock in Mountaintop of the Giants, close to the Church of Repose (missable).

Can be looted from a corpse atop a skull-shaped rock in Mountaintop of the Giants, close to the Church of Repose (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 6: Received as a reward for defeating the Night's Cavalry Duo in Consecrated Snowfield (missable).

Received as a reward for defeating the Night's Cavalry Duo in Consecrated Snowfield (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 7: Can be found inside the Yelough Anix Tunnel (missable).

Can be found inside the Yelough Anix Tunnel (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 8: Received after defeating Great Wyrn Theodorix in Consecrated Snowfield (missable).

Received after defeating Great Wyrn Theodorix in Consecrated Snowfield (missable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 9: Found close to a statue near the second Site of Grace in Miquella's Haligtree. The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is guarded by a Misbegotten (unmissable in Miquella's Haligtree).

Found close to a statue near the second Site of Grace in Miquella's Haligtree. The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is guarded by a Misbegotten (unmissable in Miquella's Haligtree). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 10: Can be found inside a chest in Miquella's Haligtree in the area that you reach after defeating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree (unmissable in Miquella's Haligtree).

Can be found inside a chest in Miquella's Haligtree in the area that you reach after defeating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree (unmissable in Miquella's Haligtree). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 11: Received after defeating the Ancient Dragon in Crumbling Farum Azula (unmissable).

Received after defeating the Ancient Dragon in Crumbling Farum Azula (unmissable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 12: Can be found in the area reached after defeating the Godskin Duo (unmissable).

Can be found in the area reached after defeating the Godskin Duo (unmissable). Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 13: Found near the second Ancient Dragon in Crumbling Farum Azula (unmissable).

You can find several Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones within Crumbling Farum Azula by following the main questline (Image via FromSoftware)

While a number of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are missable if you don't complete certain NPC questlines, there are still plenty that you will get by progressing through the main questline and exploration. It's also best to keep a few of these Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in your inventory for Elden Ring's upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring DLC.

