All Elden Ring Smithing-stone Bell Bearing locations

The Smithing stones are one of the single most important resources in Elden Ring, perhaps even more so than the weapons and armor sets themselves. While it's your choice of weapon and to a certain extent armor, that dictates combat in the game, at their base stats, they're only viable for the opening regions like Limgrave, Morne Castle, and Liurnia.

That said, even in those regions, if you skip out on upgrading your weapons, you might find yourself getting overpowered by some of the mob enemies, let alone bosses. While your character's base stats do increase with level-ups, the raw damage that you deal with your weapons (especially for melee classes) is purely governed by the weapon upgrades.

To get those weapons to their highest tier of upgrades, you need the Smithing stones (and also Somber Smithing stones in case of special weapons). While you can amass a fair amount of these resources simply by killing enemies and looting chests, the best way to acquire them is via the Smithing-stone Bell Bearings.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all Smithing-stone Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring, to help you get your favorite weapons to their maximum attack power, before the release of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

List of all Smithing-stone Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring

There are essentially two different forms of Smithing stones in Elden Ring, the regular Smithing- tones that take a weapon to +25, and the Somber Smithing stones that are reserved for special weapons taking them to +10. While you would think getting Somber stones would be more challenging than the regular variant, the reverse is true here.

Upgrading your weapons is the key to defeating bosses in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware)

As you progress through the game, you will amass a good amount of Smithing stone 1, 2, and even 3 simply via Limgrave and Liurnia's shorelines. However, unlike the Somber Smithing stones, you need multiple instances of Smithing stones to upgrade a weapon.

As such, it's pretty easy to run out of the Smithing stones, especially if you're focusing on upgrading multiple weapons at any given time. Thankfully if you manage to find the Smithing-stone Bell Bearings, you can essentially buy an endless supply of these resources at Roundtable Hold.

Here's a list of all Smithing-stone Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring:

Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (1): Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel (Can be reached from Limgrave via the teleporter-trap chest at the Dragonburnt Ruins)

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel (Can be reached from Limgrave via the teleporter-trap chest at the Dragonburnt Ruins) Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (2): Sealed Tunnel ( North of Altus Plateau, needs a Stonesword key to unlock the path to the tunnel)

Sealed Tunnel ( North of Altus Plateau, needs a Stonesword key to unlock the path to the tunnel) Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (3): Zamor Ruins (Mountaintop of the Giants, right after the first Site of Grace, the area is guarded by multiple Zamor Knights)

Zamor Ruins (Mountaintop of the Giants, right after the first Site of Grace, the area is guarded by multiple Zamor Knights) Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (4): Crumbling Farum Azula (Automatic drop after defeating the Godskin Duo boss)

Getting access to Smithing-stone Bell Bearings early in your playthrough can help you get past some of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware)

Once you have all the Bell Bearings, simply bring them to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold to get access to an infinite supply of Smithing stone 1 to Smithing stone 8. Do note that the Bell Bearings carry over to future New Game+ cycles, making it easier to upgrade weapons and switch builds.

