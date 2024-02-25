Can you start Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree in New Game+

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree will be releasing on June 21, 2024, bringing more content and new areas to explore in the Lands Between. Many players have embarked on and already finished the journey of the Tarnished and might wonder if it's possible to embark on the Realm of Shadow in a New Game+ walkthrough.

Yes, you can start the DLC via a new NG+ or New Game+ playthrough, but it will take a while to venture into the Realm of Shadow eventually. Keep reading this article to know all the available information on how to start Shadow of the Erdtree in a New Game+.

How to start Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring's New Game+

Starscourge Radahn from Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware)

In an interview with Famitsu (translation courtesy: u/theangryfurlong on r/Eldenring), Hidetaka Miyazaki stated the following:

"It is not connected to the main field. You will be teleported there. The entrance is the cocoon, or the arm that dangles from it, found in the battle area with Mohg, Lord of Blood. Also, in order to access this DLC, you will need to have defeated Mohg and Radahn."

So yes, although you can access the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in New Game+, you do have some work cut out for you. Accessing the DLCs of the previous FromSoftware titles requires you to defeat certain bosses to unlock the expansions. You cannot access the game from the menu, and the only way to get into the Realm of Shadow is by progressing the story.

You need to beat certain enemies to enter the Realm of Shadow, namely Starscourge Radahn, whom you will face in Redmane castle located in Caelid, and Lord of Blood, Mohg, who resides in Mohgwyn Palace. Both bosses are quite hard to beat, and once you defeat the latter, you can venture into the Realm of Shadow.

Additionally, Miyazaki mentioned in the same interview (translation courtesy: u/theangryfurlong on r/Eldenring):

"Yes, with regards to stats, it follows that of the latter half of the main game. Basically, the approach towards difficulty is unchanged from the main title. The freedom you have in how you deal with threats is the same, and there are difficult bosses like Malenia in the main story who don't need to be defeated."

So be very careful of the difficulty, and do not rush if you intend to do a New Game+ playthrough for Elden Ring. Shadow of the Erdtree trailer also showcased new weapons, among many things, which you can obtain while playing the DLC.