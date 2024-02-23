FromSoftware has been the pioneer of Soulslike video games. The Japanese video game developer has been responsible for some great titles over the years that have reimagined the concept of "difficult" video games. Alongside every entry, FromSoftware has also released DLCs or expansions that aim to add more to the story and gameplay.

The DLCs released by FromSoftware for their Soulslike video games are some of the best in the business. With the recent announcement of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, now is a great time to revisit some of their past DLCs and see how they stack up against each other.

There have been seven DLCs across four games, each with its charm. Without further ado, here are all the FromSoftware Soulslike DLCs ranked from worst to best.

Ranking FromSoftware's Soulslike DLCs

7) Crown of the Ivory King (Dark Souls 2)

Starting off the list is the Crown of the Ivory King DLC for Dark Souls 2. Dark Souls 2 is one of the more polarizing games of the Souls universe and is considered the black sheep of the bunch. The title has some unique ideas that have since been utilized in Elden Ring, which proves that FromSoftware has not forgotten about this diamond in the rough.

The Crown of the Ivory King is ranked last on this list mostly because of gimmicky fights that feel anti-climactic. The last battle against the Burnt Ivory King is somewhat tedious and, coupled with the terrible boss runs in Dark Souls 2, makes this DLC ranked dead last. It's not one that most Souls fans remember fondly.

6) Crown of the Old Iron King (Dark Souls 2)

At number six, we have Crown of the Old Iron King for Dark Souls 2. Compared to the last entry, this DLC is miles ahead. There are three bosses for this DLC, each feeling fully realized. Most fans will fondly remember Sir Alonne and the Fume Knight, whose iconic weapon is available to use in the sequel, Dark Souls 3.

Crown of the Old Iron King is not a particularly long DLC, but it feels polished and adds more perspective to the events of Dark Souls 2. The story of Dark Souls 2 is much more complicated than the others in the series, but it still has nuanced moments that make it stand out. This is why it ranks higher than the one above but still falls short of the next entry.

5) Crown of the Sunken King (Dark Souls 2)

Rounding off the trilogy of Dark Souls 2 DLCs, we have Crown of the Sunken King. The first DLC to be released for the game and arguably the most aesthetic one, Crown of the Sunken King sends the player on a quest to retrieve a stolen crown. This quest leads them through various trials and tribulations that most Dark Souls 2 fans will be familiar with.

The boss fights in this DLC make Dark Souls 2 memorable for most. Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon, is one of the few dragon fights that pushes you to the edge. The Elana, Squalid Queen fight is also not without its challenges as she can obliterate foes instantly with her dark pyromancy.

The Crown of the Sunken King is one of the best Dark Souls 2 DLCs but still falls behind the next entries on this list.

4) Ashes of Ariandel (Dark Souls 3)

Ashes of Ariandel for Dark Souls 3 is one of FromSoftware's shortest Soulslike DLCs. With two bosses, one being optional, Ashes of Ariandel is not seen as a full-fledged expansion but as a sort of tie-in to the last Soulslike DLC of the trilogy. Players can access this DLC quite early, but it can still be an uphill climb if you're under-leveled.

Ashes of Ariandel is set in an icy, snowy region where giant wolves and abandoned creatures are hostile to the player. The main boss fights against Sister Friede and Father Ariandel are whopping three phases long and are described as one of the most melancholic battles of the series. Ashes of Ariandel is a great Soulslike DLC but falls to fourth place mainly due to its short runtime.

3) Artorias of the Abyss (Dark Souls)

At number three is the first DLC for a Soulslike video game developed by FromSoftware. Artorias of the Abyss is an expansion to the story of Dark Souls and thrusts the player into the footsteps of the dark being known as Manus. The namesake of the DLC, Artorias, is also present as the first iteration of the crestfallen wolf knight that has become a staple in FromSoftware's Soulslike games.

Artorias of the Abyss has the player explore an entirely new location populated with new enemies and hazards. Fans fondly remember this DLC for the Artorias fight, its tragic setting, and the first dragon fight of the series against Kalameet.

For its time, this was an incredibly cinematic DLC, with cutscenes and moments that have been etched into gaming history. This is an easy shout-out for the number three spot on the list.

2) The Old Hunters (Bloodborne)

The Old Hunters DLC for Bloodborne is easily one of the best entries on this list but falls shy of the next contender by a small margin. Bloodborne has been praised by both fans and critics for its visceral presentation coupled with FromSoftware's trademark Soulslike formula. The game's universe is heavily inspired by the writings of H.P. Lovecraft and explores cosmic horror beautifully.

The Old Hunters is a direct continuation of the story of Bloodborne and has the player explore a seemingly abandoned fishing village. As is the case with all the DLCs, FromSoftware has one overcome a near-impossible skill check before they can access the majority of the expansion.

The Old Hunters DLC has one of the best roadblocks in Soulslike games in the form of Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower. The Old Hunters DLC has a couple more memorable bosses and is a fan-favorite amongst Soulslike players.

1) The Ringed City (Dark Souls 3)

At the number one spot, we have the best DLC for any Soulslike video game: The Ringed City DLC. This expansion is seen as the culmination of the events of the Dark Souls trilogy, with a final battle set at the end of time itself. There is a sense of melancholy as the player explores an empty gilded city that is still patrolled by its ever-watchful knights and an eternal dragon bound by sacred duty.

The above descriptors alone should sell you on what kind of DLC The Ringed City is. There is even the return of the Invader boss fight from Demon's Souls, as players who invade within the confines of the Ringed City are sometimes summoned as bosses themselves. Easily ranking at the top of this list, The Ringed City is one of the best Soulslike DLCs developed by FromSoftware.

With the release of Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer, fans are excited to see the next expansion that FromSoftware will develop for their Soulslike game. For more information about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, check out the articles below.

How to preorder Elden Ring DLC | Does Shadow of the Erdtree take place after Elden Ring? | 5 ways to prepare for Elden Ring DLC | 5 new things showcased in Shadow of the Erdtree trailer | 5 things you might have missed in the gameplay trailer