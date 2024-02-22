Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer has dropped, and fans everywhere are breaking it down to figure out what FromSoftware has in store for them. The Shadow of the Erdtree is an expansion DLC for Elden Ring. The 2022 Game of the Year winner has had an expansion in the works for quite some time, and the recently released gameplay trailer shows off what the development team has been working on.

Elden Ring's creative director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, said in an interview with IGN that the Shadow of the Erdtree is the largest expansion they have ever developed. The expansion is set to take place in the Shadow Lands, a mysterious region ruled over by a fiery monarch and filled to the brim with dangers.

The Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls 3 was the last expansion that FromSoftware released, and we looked at some of the elements they can add from the critically acclaimed Dark Souls 3 finale DLC into Shadow of the Erdtree.

5 great things that Shadow of the Erdtree can borrow from the Ringed City DLC

1) Have a pursuing enemy

Darkeater Midir in the Ringed City (image by FromSoftware)

The Ringed City DLC is tough to get through. The enemies are absolutely brutal, and the bosses are a step above the rest of the game's enemies. Furthermore, a gigantic dragon relentlessly chases you through the seemingly abandoned gilded city. You can find Midir stalking you through the skies and attempting to cook you with his flame breath.

Darkeater Midir is an optional boss but is easily one of the more memorable encounters available in the game. While Elden Ring does have its fair share of dragons, Dark Souls 3 Ringed City DLC's Midir has a godlike presence that no other drake has achieved. Shadow of the Erdtree will benefit a lot if it does have an enemy like Midir to stalk you through the Shadow Lands.

2) Add Patches into the Shadow of the Erdtree

Unbreakable Patches in Elden Ring (image by FromSoftware)

Patches is one of the most recognizable Souls characters in the universe. He has been around since Demon's Souls in 2009 and is still going strong today. His trickery is well known amongst the community as he has kicked many players off ledges and into certain death. While Patches is a man who likes a good laugh, there is a level of nuance to his character that most don't pick up on.

The Ringed City DLC introduces Lapp, who has seemingly lost his memory. As the story unfolds, Lapp regains his memory, and those who are a little observant can pick up on his voice and deduce that it's Patches himself. The character does kick you off a ledge one final time in the Dark Souls universe, but his trickery leads you onto the right path.

Shadow of the Erdtree will probably accommodate Patches into its story, but with the DLC still quite a ways off, this remains a speculation. That said, Patches would be an excellent addition to FromSoftware's latest expansion.

3) Friends turned foes in the end

"Hand it over, that thing, your Dark Soul." (image by FromSoftware)

The Ringed City DLC is the culmination of the Dark Souls universe as it takes place at the end of time. You, as the player, are led here by a mysterious Slave Knight named Gael, who is on a mission to secure the fabled Dark Soul. He needs the player's help to find it and will give anything to ensure his mission succeeds.

The player does find the Dark Soul, but by this time, Gael has completely lost his mind. He sees you as another obstacle, and your battle at the end of the world begins. After defeating him, Gael relents and asks you to finish his mission. His story is a tragic one and is sort of a mirror of the player's objectives and goals. The Ringed City DLC ends with the defeat of Slave Knight Gael and delivering the Dark Soul to his former master.

Shadow of the Erdtree will undoubtedly have an NPC that you will likely become close friends with but inevitably end up battling for the fate of the world. FromSoftware often uses tragedy to fuel its stories, and the same can be said for the upcoming expansion.

4) Memorable boss fights and encounters

The Demon Prince awakens... (image by FromSoftware)

The Ringed City DLC boasts a lot of fun encounters throughout its runtime. From Midir ambushing you on a bridge to stumbling upon the Dragonslayer Armour in the lake. Encounters in the Ringed City DLC pique your curiosity as you explore what's hidden around every corner.

The boss fights in the Ringed City DLC are incredibly well done. They are balanced yet pose a significant challenge for players. The Shadow of the Erdtree trailer showed off a couple of new bosses, and from the looks of it, they seem to be on the same scale and level as the DLCs from yesteryear.

FromSoftware has always upped the ante when it comes to expansions, and Shadow of the Erdtree looks to be massive in terms of level and enemy designs.

5) Lore, backstory, and NPCs

Messmer the Impaler in Shadow of the Erdtree (image by FromSoftware)

As stated earlier, The Ringed City DLC served as the culmination of the events of the Dark Souls universe and was a fitting end to the story. Players got deep insight into why the Dark Souls world was filled with strife and despair and how the gilded Ringed City is an illusion of the power that the Gods wielded. There are a ton of tiny details scattered around the city that make it feel alive.

Shadow of the Erdtree is set in the mythical Shadow Lands ruled by a fiery monarch named Messmer the Impaler. Not much is known about him, but he seems to have a particular disdain for the Tarnished, as seen in the trailer.

Players will enter the DLC through Miquella's withered hand in Mohg's arena and be transported to the Shadow Lands. As per the Elden Ring website, this seems like an excellent jumping-off point for a fantastic story:

"The Land of Shadow. A place obscured by the Erdtree. Where the goddess Marika first set foot. A land purged in an unsung battle. Set ablaze by Messmer’s flame. It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden."

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releases on June 21, 2024, and is available for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows. For more articles about the upcoming DLC, check out the articles linked below.

