All Elden Ring Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations

The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are arguably the rarest upgrade resources in Elden Ring. While you can amass a fair amount of regular Somber Smithing Stones, and even purchase them indefinitely as long as you unlock the Bell Bearings for them, you can't do the same for the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones.

In Elden Ring, while your base stats are defined by the weapon you wield and your allocated stat points, the actual damage that you deal can only be improved by either weapon upgrades or a combination of Talismans. However, upgrading weapons can be quite an arduous job, especially getting the final tier of upgrades.

The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is used to get the final upgrade on special weapons (ones that are upgraded using the Somber Smithing Stones). Here's a comprehensive guide on all the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring.

Trending

List of all Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring

The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware)

Much like the regular Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring, the Somber variant is also available in a very limited quantity per playthrough. There are a total of eight Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, which can be found across the entirety of the Lands Between, either via organic exploration or by completing specific NPC side-quests.

Being the resource that's required to get the final tier of upgrade for a weapon, the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are found exclusively in the end-game regions. That being said, here's a list of all the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations in Elden Ring:

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 1: Received after completing all Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater hunts, and defeating her in the Consecrated Snowfield.

Received after completing all Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater hunts, and defeating her in the Consecrated Snowfield. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 2: Received after completing Latenna's questline.

Received after completing Latenna's questline. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 3: Can be found in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, close to the room housing Cleanrot Knight Finlay's ashes.

Can be found in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, close to the room housing Cleanrot Knight Finlay's ashes. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 4: Can be found in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, close to the Putrid Avatar on the ledge at the bottom.

Can be found in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, close to the Putrid Avatar on the ledge at the bottom. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 5: Received after completing Milicent's questline and defeating Malenia.

Received after completing Milicent's questline and defeating Malenia. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 6: Can be found in Crumbling Farum Azula near the Ancient Dragon, that you face on your way to the Greatbridge.

Can be found in Crumbling Farum Azula near the Ancient Dragon, that you face on your way to the Greatbridge. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 7: Can be found near the Moghwyn Palace Mausoleum exit. The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is guarded by a group of Albinaurics and a Sanguine Noble.

Can be found near the Moghwyn Palace Mausoleum exit. The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is guarded by a group of Albinaurics and a Sanguine Noble. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 8: Can be found in lower levels of Leyndell, Capital of Ash, after defeating Maliketh.

One of the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones can be found after defeating Malenia (Image via FromSoftware)

Do note that most of the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are completely missable on your first playthrough, especially if you don't complete all the NPC Elden Ring side-quests. However, there are a few that you can get simply by continuing the game's main questline, as long as you're exploring areas thoroughly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback