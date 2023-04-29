All Enemy Scans locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a love letter to fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise. The latest action adventure from Respawn Entertainment is jam-packed with lore and references that Star Wars fans would be delighted to encounter. These include characters and locations that players are familiar with. However, a variety of threats faced will also be on the journey. To defeat the Galactic Empire, protagonist Cal Kestis must contend with many enemies.

These range from Stormtroopers and druids to wild beasts like the terrifying Rancor. Players can scan enemies to gain intel and background on them using BD-1's scanner. Expanding the Tactical Guide, a handy collection of all encountered enemies is essential.

Here are all Enemy Scans with their locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Note that the following list will spoil all enemies and encounters featured in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There are different categories of enemies, each featuring different varieties. They are as follows:

1) The Galactic Empire

Scout Trooper

Scout Trooper Commander

Stormtrooper

Stormtrooper Commander

AT-ST

Security Droid

Flametrooper

Heavy Assault Trooper

Probe Droid

Rocket Launcher Trooper

Electrobaton Purge Trooper

Electrostaff Purge Trooper

Purge Trooper Commander

All enemies listed up to this point are unlocked by default in the Tactical Guide in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The Ninth Sister: The Inquisitor is encountered in the starting area of Coruscant. This returning antagonist from Fallen Order will be listed in the Tactical Guide after being defeated in a boss fight.

Shield Trooper : First seen in Koboh's Basalt Rift

: First seen in Koboh's Basalt Rift Jetpack Trooper: Found on Jedha outside the Halls of Ranvell

Found on Jedha outside the Halls of Ranvell Imperial Officer: First seen as a corpse in Jedha's Whistling Drop. BD-1 will notify the player of a scan prompt

First seen as a corpse in Jedha's Whistling Drop. BD-1 will notify the player of a scan prompt Viper Probe Droid : Fought in Koboh's Alignment Control Center.

: Fought in Koboh's Alignment Control Center. DT Sentry Droid: On Jedha at Crypt of Uhrma introduced as part of the story.

On Jedha at Crypt of Uhrma introduced as part of the story. Security Droid Enforcer: Found in the Hangar Bay Exterior on Nova Garon

Found in the Hangar Bay Exterior on Nova Garon ISB Agent: Also found on Hangar Bay Exterior in Chapter 6

Also found on Hangar Bay Exterior in Chapter 6 Darth Vader: Encountered at the end of Chapter 5 as a boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

2) Droids (including Bedlam Raiders)

Roller Mine : Found on Koboh in the Derelict Dam, past its meditation point as a destroyed body

: Found on Koboh in the Derelict Dam, past its meditation point as a destroyed body Scavenger Droid : Easiest find is behind the Mantis on Coruscant in Hangar 2046-C. It can be destroyed and scanned to add information to the Tactical Guide.

: Easiest find is behind the Mantis on Coruscant in Hangar 2046-C. It can be destroyed and scanned to add information to the Tactical Guide. B1 Battle Droid: Encountered on Koboh's Gorge Crash Site. This droid is also the first enemy that protagonist Cal fights on the planet.

Encountered on Koboh's Gorge Crash Site. This droid is also the first enemy that protagonist Cal fights on the planet. B1 Melee Battle Droid: Found in Swindler's Wash on Koboh, the path to the Forest Gate.

Found in Swindler's Wash on Koboh, the path to the Forest Gate. B2 Battle Droid : Also encountered in the Gorge Crash Site

: Also encountered in the Gorge Crash Site BX Droid: Found on Derelict Dam in the mines area on Koboh

Found on Derelict Dam in the mines area on Koboh BX Droid (Hybrid): This new BX Droid can be encountered in Koboh's Devastated Settlement near Chapter 3's end

This new BX Droid can be encountered in Koboh's Devastated Settlement near Chapter 3's end BX Droid (Rifle) Encountered in the Southern Reach on Koboh past the location's Meditation Point

Encountered in the Southern Reach on Koboh past the location's Meditation Point Droideka: Fought on Koboh at the Hangar Rafters in Chapter 4 as part of the story

Fought on Koboh at the Hangar Rafters in Chapter 4 as part of the story E3-VE3: Found in a cave in Untamed Downs on Koboh past the Bygone Settlement area

Found in a cave in Untamed Downs on Koboh past the Bygone Settlement area Bedlam Raider Lieutenant (Single Blade) : Found in Viscid Bog's Generator Underbelly on Koboh

: Found in Viscid Bog's Generator Underbelly on Koboh Bedlam Raider Lieutenant (Double Blade) Found in the Grand Courtyard at the top of the Devastated Settlement on Koboh

Found in the Grand Courtyard at the top of the Devastated Settlement on Koboh Raider Veteran : Encountered on Koboh in the Observatory in Chapter 5 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor

: Encountered on Koboh in the Observatory in Chapter 5 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor Raider Grunt : Also found in the Observatory, same as the Raider Veteran

: Also found in the Observatory, same as the Raider Veteran Bedlam Smasher : Found when meeting up with Bode Akuna for the second time. Can also be seen when exploring the Observatory in Chapter 5

: Found when meeting up with Bode Akuna for the second time. Can also be seen when exploring the Observatory in Chapter 5 Beetu Deetu: Encountered past the Southern Reach meditation point on Koboh

Encountered past the Southern Reach meditation point on Koboh Magnaguard : Encountered as a boss in the Shattered Moon's Automated Forge

: Encountered as a boss in the Shattered Moon's Automated Forge Rayvis : A significant story boss fought during Chapter 5 on Koboh

: A significant story boss fought during Chapter 5 on Koboh Urgost, Fist of Rayvis: Another story boss, he is encountered on the way to Koboh's Observatory

Another story boss, he is encountered on the way to Koboh's Observatory Dagan Gera: One of the major boss fights of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Cal will fight him three times - in Chapter 2, Chapter 4, and at the Observatory, all on Koboh. As such, he gets three entries each time

One of the major boss fights of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Cal will fight him three times - in Chapter 2, Chapter 4, and at the Observatory, all on Koboh. As such, he gets three entries each time The Massiff: One of the Legendary bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, The Massiff is found in Yuri Barracks on Koboh

3) Haxion Brood

Haxion Brood Commando: Encountered on the Shattered Moon in the Automated Forge. Also found as part of a Rumor: "Find Vaslyn Martz" on Koboh's Fogged Expanse.

Encountered on the Shattered Moon in the Automated Forge. Also found as part of a Rumor: "Find Vaslyn Martz" on Koboh's Fogged Expanse. Haxion Brood Brawler Bounty Droid: Also found in the Automated Forge.

Also found in the Automated Forge. Haxion Brood Bount Droid: Can be found on Koboh in the Forest Array area

Can be found on Koboh in the Forest Array area Haxion Brood Bounty Hunter: Found in the Hangar Bay Exterior on Nova Garon or the Timeworn Bridge on Jedha

Found in the Hangar Bay Exterior on Nova Garon or the Timeworn Bridge on Jedha Haxion Brood Shock Commando : Can be encountered in Coruscant in the Freight Handling Depot. Alternately found on Koboh as part of the Rumor: "Find Kit Ostar."

: Can be encountered in Coruscant in the Freight Handling Depot. Alternately found on Koboh as part of the Rumor: "Find Kit Ostar." Haxion Brood Gunslinger : Encountered on Koboh in Boiling Bluff in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

: Encountered on Koboh in Boiling Bluff in Star Wars Jedi Survivor Haxion Brood Grenadier Can be seen on Koboh in the Devastated Settlement or the Observatory Understructure as part of the "Find Selfin Jook" Rumor.

Can be seen on Koboh in the Devastated Settlement or the Observatory Understructure as part of the "Find Selfin Jook" Rumor. Caij Vanda: An optional boss unlocked after finishing all Bounties in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

4) Flora & fauna

Gorocco: Found past the Derelict Dam meditation point on Koboh

Found past the Derelict Dam meditation point on Koboh Gorger: Also seen on Koboh after the Southern Reach meditation point. Also found in the Smuggler's Tunnel beneath the Cantina on the same planet

Also seen on Koboh after the Southern Reach meditation point. Also found in the Smuggler's Tunnel beneath the Cantina on the same planet Bilemaw : Found in the Basalt Rift on Kobboh while headed to the Forest Array in Chapter 2 or the Swindler's Wash as well

: Found in the Basalt Rift on Kobboh while headed to the Forest Array in Chapter 2 or the Swindler's Wash as well Vile Bilemaw: Located past a mudslide on Koboh's Fogged Expanse

Located past a mudslide on Koboh's Fogged Expanse Gorocco Matriarch: Found on Koboh in the Derelict Dam past the meditation point

Found on Koboh in the Derelict Dam past the meditation point Rawka : Found in Swindler's Wash on Koboh

: Found in Swindler's Wash on Koboh Bramlik: First seen in the Devastated Settlement on Koboh in Chapter 3 after meeting Caij

First seen in the Devastated Settlement on Koboh in Chapter 3 after meeting Caij Shiverpede : Found past the George Crash Site meditation point

: Found past the George Crash Site meditation point Mogu: In Koboh's Basalt Rift, it can be encountered on the path to the Chamber of Reason

In Koboh's Basalt Rift, it can be encountered on the path to the Chamber of Reason Hardshell: One of the very first enemies fought on Jedha, it can be found close to the Mantis ship that Cal travels in

One of the very first enemies fought on Jedha, it can be found close to the Mantis ship that Cal travels in Golden Skriton: Also on Jedha, go left past the Anchorite Base meditation point to see this enemy

Also on Jedha, go left past the Anchorite Base meditation point to see this enemy Sutaban: On Jedha's Monastery Walls, it is encountered inside the broken building to the left of the meditation point

On Jedha's Monastery Walls, it is encountered inside the broken building to the left of the meditation point Skriton: Encountered as a boss on Jedha in the Halls of Ranvell as part of the story

Encountered as a boss on Jedha in the Halls of Ranvell as part of the story Spawn of Oggdo : This boss is encountered on Koboh in Fort Kah'Lin within a pit

: This boss is encountered on Koboh in Fort Kah'Lin within a pit The Mire Terror: An optional boss located in the Viscid Bog on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

An optional boss located in the Viscid Bog on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor Rancor: Encountered on the Coruscant's Rooftops after interacting with the Force Tear. Also found at the end of the Sodden Grotto on Koboh as well as part of the Rumor 'Find Missing Prospectors" as an optional boss fight

Encountered on the Coruscant's Rooftops after interacting with the Force Tear. Also found at the end of the Sodden Grotto on Koboh as well as part of the Rumor 'Find Missing Prospectors" as an optional boss fight Sutaban Alpha: Inside the Crypt of Uhrma on Jedha. Players will find a 4x2 button puzzle needed to progress past a locked door. Label the top 4 rocks from left to right as numbers 1 to 4 and the bottom as 5 to 8. Use Force on them in the following order: 1, 4, 6, 7. Proceed inside to fight this optional boss.

5) Bode Akuna

Bode Akuna gets two entries in the Tactical Guide and appears as a boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

To scan an enemy, walk up to a defeated foe's body, and BD-1 will allow Cal to scan them. Completing the Tactical Guide with all entries grants players the This is all players need to know about completing the Tactical Guide in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

