All expected ARAM changes coming in League of Legends patch 14.3 thus far

Summonder’s Rift is not the only thing that will be receiving a significant number of balance updates in the coming week, as ARAM too will be receiving changes in League of Legends patch 14.3. There are a lot of item nerfs in store for Howling Abyss this time around, as some of the more overpowered itemization options like Sundered Sky, Stormsurge, and Hubris will be toned down significantly so that champions that rely on them don’t start snowballing a match as soon as they complete it.

Sivir will also be receiving some nerfs to her Q cooldown, which will be increased a fair bit so as to affect her wave-clearing speed.

Below are all the ARAM changes that are expected to make their way to League of Legends patch 14.3 thus far.

League of Legends patch 14.2 expected ARAM updates

Expand Tweet

Before moving onto the list of changes it’s important to note here that Riot will first be testing them out in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official patch next week. Hence, there can be significant updates and tweaks between now and the final release.

Sundered Sky (nerfs)

Cooldown increased from 6 seconds to 18

Heal AD ratio reduced from 140% base AD to 120%

Heal health ratio reduced from 6% missing HP to 4%

Stormsurge (nerfs)

Base damage reduced from 100 200 to 100 flat (SR change on PBE is 140 flat)

AP ratio reduced from 20% to 15%

Malignance ARAM nerfs:

Base damage reduced from 180 to 120

AP ratio reduced from 18% to 8.4% (SR nerf on PBE is 15%)

Hubris (nerfs)

Passive AD reduced from 15 to 10

AD per statue reduced from 2 to 1

AD duration reduced from 90 to 45

Sivir (nerf)

Q cooldown increased from 10-8 seconds to 14-10

Ashe (buff)

W cooldown reduced from 18 seconds to 18-16

Expand Tweet

League of Legends patch 14.3 release date

League of Legends patch 14.3 will go live next week and is expected to hit the Rift on February 7, 2023. It will also be introducing the new champion Smolder, along with the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Check out more League of Legends articles:

Jungle pet changes in 14.2 || Ranked system changes in 14.2 || Upcoming Smurf combat updates in League of Legends