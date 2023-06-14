All F1 23 driver ratings featuring Verstappen, Leclerc, and others

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among 20 Formula One superstars available across F1 23’s game modes. Developer Codemasters has ensured that players can experience the same high-octane action observed every weekend in tracks worldwide. Every driver's performance in the game will be decided by their overall ratings and attributes, along with how good their respective cars are.

EA Sports has already revealed the ratings of the premier drivers and what their attributes will look like this year. Max Verstappen is the highest-rated driver in F1 23, while the Dutchman is also on the cover of the game’s Champions Edition. He has won two world championships consecutively and is the favorite to secure a hattrick of titles this year.

On the other hand, Leclerc has been docked a few attributes this year following some weaker performances last season. The duo adds to the complete roster of all 20 drivers representing the 10 official teams.

Complete F1 23 driver ratings featuring Verstappen and Leclerc

Here’s the complete list of the Formula One drivers and their latest overalls.

Max Verstappen – Red Bull Racing – 94

Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes – 92

Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin – 92

Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 89

Sergio Perez – Red Bull Racing – 89

Lando Norris – McLaren – 89

Carlos Sainz – Ferrari – 88

George Russell – Mercedes – 88

Valteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo – 87

Esteban Ocon – Alpine – 86

Pierre Gasly – Alpine – 85

Lance Stroll – Aston Martin – 84

Alexander Albon – Williams – 83

Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri – 83

Kevin Magnussen – Haas – 81

Nico Hulkenberg – Haas – 80

Zhou Guanyu – Alfa Romeo – 78

Oscar Piastri – Mclaren – 74

Nyck De Vries – AlphaTauri – 71

Logan Sargent – Williams – 71

Once again, Max Verstappen will be the man to beat, given his outstanding attributes. Legendary driver Lewis Hamilton comes second, and Fernando Alonso has a major boost to his ratings.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz has been affected by the team’s poor performance during the 2022 Formula One season. Rookie driver Logan Sargent also debuted in F1 23 as a top-division driver.

When will F1 23 release?

To drive as Verstappen, Leclerc, and the rest, players must wait until June 16 (June 15 in some regions). The game is already out on early access and available to all owners of the Champions Edition. Those with a subscription to EA Play can also enjoy a five-hour trial of the game at no additional cost.

The racing game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, including the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. While the versions differ between the two generations, EA Sports has ensured old-gen console users won’t be robbed of the chance to play this year’s release.

