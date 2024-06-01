All F1 24 trophies explained

F1 24 trophies have received a significant upgrade compared to the last few titles in the series, perhaps due to its revamped career mode and the various new features added to the core progression system. Trophies or achievements, in the case of Xbox and PC, are a crucial part of any modern AAA and even indie release, adding to the game's replayability and engagement factor.

Codemasters' latest F1 title houses a total of 50 trophies this time around, including the Platinum, which will take quite a bit of time for players to unlock. While most of the trophies are tied to F1 24's new career mode, some are also tethered to other features such as the photomode and the accolades system.

Here's a list of all the trophies you will need to unlock as you work towards the Platinum for F1 24.

F1 24 trophy list

F1 24's career mode is more than enough to keep players occupied for hours on end. But if you do end up going through the entirety of the career mode and want more reasons to get back into the game, trophies serve as a compelling excuse to do so. There are a total of 50 unlockable trophies in EA Sports' F1 24.

Here's a list of all the F1 24 trophies, including the Platinum:

The Best of the Best: Unlock all F1 24 trophies.

Unlock all F1 24 trophies. Lights, Camera, Action!: Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode.

Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode. Downtown Snapper: Take a photo using photomode at Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Monaco, Marina Bay, and Las Vegas.

Take a photo using photomode at Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Monaco, Marina Bay, and Las Vegas. Tremendous Trio: Line-up in an optimal grid position, make an optimal pit stop, and set the fastest lap.

Line-up in an optimal grid position, make an optimal pit stop, and set the fastest lap. Up at the Pointy End: Achieve your first pole position.

Achieve your first pole position. Takes the Flag!: Win your first race.

Win your first race. Showing Them How It’s Done: Win an online race.

Win an online race. A Great Weekend: Be the fastest in all practice sessions, take pole position, and win the race.

Be the fastest in all practice sessions, take pole position, and win the race. Well Seasoned: Complete 24 Races.

Complete 24 Races. A Lump in my Throat: Win the Drivers’ Championship.

Win the Drivers’ Championship. Mechanical Marvel: Win the Constructors’ Championship.

Win the Constructors’ Championship. All Areas Covered: In MyTeam, develop a component in every R&D Department.

In MyTeam, develop a component in every R&D Department. Front Row Friends: Lock out the front row with your friend in Two-Player Career.

Lock out the front row with your friend in Two-Player Career. Development Race: Upgrade an item in F1 World.

Upgrade an item in F1 World. Crafty!: Craft an item from a blueprint in F1 World.

Craft an item from a blueprint in F1 World. One of a Kind: Equip a Unique item in F1 World.

Equip a Unique item in F1 World. Pass the Spanner: Equip an item in F1 World.

Equip an item in F1 World. Up and Running: Redeem a completed goal in F1 World.

Redeem a completed goal in F1 World. Safely Does It: Complete your first Safety Rating A race in F1 World.

Complete your first Safety Rating A race in F1 World. Got, Got, Got, Got…: Unlock 100 sticks in the Compendium.

Unlock 100 sticks in the Compendium. 99 Club: Reach an overall driver rating of 99 with any driver.

Reach an overall driver rating of 99 with any driver. Custom Hotshot: Reach an overall driver rating of 80 with a custom driver.

Reach an overall driver rating of 80 with a custom driver. Laser Focused: Reach a Focus Rating of 90.

Reach a Focus Rating of 90. Just Better: Successfully defeat a rival in the Championship Narrative Rivalry type.

Successfully defeat a rival in the Championship Narrative Rivalry type. It’s Getting Hot in Here: Increase a rivalry to Heated status.

Increase a rivalry to Heated status. It’s Not Me, It’s You: Increase a rivalry to Career Defining status.

Increase a rivalry to Career Defining status. Not Making Friends: Have three active rivalries with three different drivers.

Have three active rivalries with three different drivers. Rise to the Challenge!: Activate an R&D Scenario.

Activate an R&D Scenario. GOAT: Complete all accolades for any Driver.

Complete all accolades for any Driver. Objectively Dynamic: Complete 25 Dynamic Objectives

Complete 25 Dynamic Objectives Strong Relations: Reach relationship level three with any Specialist in Driver Career.

Reach relationship level three with any Specialist in Driver Career. Silly Season: Complete all three secret meetings and join that team at the end of the season.

Complete all three secret meetings and join that team at the end of the season. Extra Curricular: Complete all four Specialist goals in a single race weekend.

Complete all four Specialist goals in a single race weekend. Target Acquired: Set a target three above your current rating and achieve it during a season.

Set a target three above your current rating and achieve it during a season. Do I Recognise You?: Achieve 55% Recognition or higher with any team in Driver Career.

Achieve 55% Recognition or higher with any team in Driver Career. The First of Many: Earn your first Accolade in Driver Career.

Earn your first Accolade in Driver Career. Sign on the Dotted Line: Agree to a multi-year contract with a team in Driver Career.

Agree to a multi-year contract with a team in Driver Career. Perk-Fection: Earn four Perks from your Specialists as any driver in Driver Career.

Earn four Perks from your Specialists as any driver in Driver Career. Sum of Its Parts: Dismantle 50 items in F1 World.

Dismantle 50 items in F1 World. Vending Machine: Complete a goal from each of the seven Vendors in F1 World.

Complete a goal from each of the seven Vendors in F1 World. Going Up: Get promoted to a higher division in Ranked.

Get promoted to a higher division in Ranked. Double Dutch: As Max Verstappen, win a race at Circuit Zandvoort.

As Max Verstappen, win a race at Circuit Zandvoort. Full English: As Lando Norris, win a race at Silverstone in a McLaren.

As Lando Norris, win a race at Silverstone in a McLaren. True Fan: Earn 10,000 Fan Points in a single F1 World season.

Earn 10,000 Fan Points in a single F1 World season. Reach Out to the Fans: Complete 10 Fan Liaison goals in F1 World.

Complete 10 Fan Liaison goals in F1 World. Hey Big Fan Token Spender!: Spend a total of 1000 Fan Tokens in F1 World.

Spend a total of 1000 Fan Tokens in F1 World. In The Zone: Be in the winning zone of either a Constructor or Driver Fanzone Room.

Be in the winning zone of either a Constructor or Driver Fanzone Room. Tough Choices: Lock-In your Fanzone choices for a new F1 World season three times.

Lock-In your Fanzone choices for a new F1 World season three times. Express your Fandom: Equip a different Expression Label on your Super Licence profile.

Equip a different Expression Label on your Super Licence profile. All The Points: Win a Sprint Race, Grand Prix, and set the fastest lap in a single race weekend.

Win a Sprint Race, Grand Prix, and set the fastest lap in a single race weekend. Everyone’s a Winner: Unlock 30 stickers from the Champions category in the Compendium.

While most of the trophies in F1 24 are quite easy to obtain, there are some, like the Full English and Everyone's a Winner that will require quite a bit of grinding and most of all, practice as well as mastery of the driving mechanics and the tracks.

