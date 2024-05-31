Best F1 24 setup for Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia

F1 24, Codemasters' latest racing simulation title, is now available in early access ahead of its official launch. Just like previous F1 games, this one features famous tracks from around the world where players can showcase their racing talents in the revamped career mode and online multiplayer modes.

Among all the track circuits in F1 24, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit stands out for multiple reasons. Although the track underwent some significant changes since it’s first F1 appearance, it still keeps the tricky corners that it’s most famous for.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is a challenging and ruthless track with high-speed corners and plenty of turns. The track lap length measures 6.174 km (3.836 miles) and has 27 turns, which are significantly higher than the 15 turns in the Bahrain F1 track.

Similar to every other main circuit in the F1 games, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia requires diligent practice and a smart race strategy for drivers to be able to get on the podium. This also applies to F1 24, where adapting your car to the track is the primary factor to achieving top performances.

With this in mind, here’s the optimal F1 24 setup for Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Best F1 24 setup to use for Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia

Best recommended Aerodynamics setup (Image via EA Sports)

Preset 4 is the one to choose if you want to have the best suggested settings that F1 24 has to offer. You do not need to adjust anything as you will be getting the best outright speed with enough downforce to get through the heavy braking zones. On the other hand, if you fancy, make your own tweaks to the settings for a more precise play. Then, the following adjustments will do the trick:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 35

35 Rear Wing Aero: 22

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 40%

40% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 50%

50% Engine Braking: 100%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

-2.50 Rear Camber: -1.00

-1.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.01

0.01 Front Toe-In: 0.10

Best recommended Suspension setup (Image via EA Sports)

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 6

6 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 6

6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

1 Front Ride Height: 15

15 Rear Ride Height: 50

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 97

97 Front Brake Bias: 57

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.0 psi

23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 23.0 psi

23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

20.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

Best recommended Tyres setup (Image via EA Sports)

Achieving the perfect setup for the Jeddah Corniche Circuit can make a significant difference in a driver's performance in F1 24's Saudi Arabian track.

With an aim to speed through the corners while maintaining accurate grip and trajectory through careful consideration in aerodynamics, suspension, transmission and tyre pressures, you will be able to attack laps with confidence.

Whether you choose to stick with the preset 4 or adjust each element to perfectly suit your style, the correct set up will allow you to dominate one of Formula One’s quickest tracks.

