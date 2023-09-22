All EA FC 24 Evolution Upgrade options available in Ultimate Team

Evolution Upgrades are one of the few brand-new features making their series debut in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team 24. As announced by EA Sports, this innovative system allows players to select a card of their liking and boost its stats and overall. However, there are certain rules and restrictions that must be adhered to while picking cards.

Every card selected for Evolution Upgrades has to be within a certain limit, as the very best items can't be included. That said, EA Sports offers different options at the very beginning. Each type provides a unique set of improvements for the cards and will allow EA FC 24 players to strengthen various departments.

Complete list of all available EA FC 24 Evolution upgrades

There are four specialized Evolution Upgrades currently available in Ultimate Team. Players will be able to use them once EA FC 24 goes live on early access (only available to those who have the EA Play trial/EA Play Pro/Ultimate Team).

Welcome to Evolutions

This is the most basic form available to all players and falls outside the four specialized choices. This is the basic Evolution Upgrade available to all for free and comes with two possible levels of upgrades.

Each level provides a basic upgrade to the following attributes: passing, dribbling, physicality, pace, and overall rating.

Pacey Protector

This upgrade is tailor-made for defenders, and thanks to the massive boost to pace, it's best utilized on center-backs. Wing-backs, in comparison, are relatively fast, so it's best to use these upgrades on slower defenders to make them quicker.

Once complete, here are all the boosts provided by this option in EA FC 24: +15 pace, +6 passing, +3 defending, +5 physicality, and +2 overall rating.

Relentless Winger

As the name suggests, this Evolution Upgrade is a good option for almost any winger. The two levels provide a balanced upgrade path that improves a card in multiple avenues.

Here are the upgrades when both levels are complete: Relentless Playstyle, +4 pace, +7 shooting, +7 passing, +7 dribbling.

Golden Glow Up Part 1

An exceptional upgrade choice, the two levels combined give massive boosts to a card's shooting and passing. Given the early opinions, both boosts will be important to dominate EA FC 24's meta.

Here are the upgrades to ratings once both levels are complete: +5 pace, +16 shooting, +14 passing, +16 dribbling, +15 defending, and +12 physicality.

Golden Glow Up Part 2

The second Golden Glow Up Evolution Upgrade somewhat resembles the first type, except that the boosts are significantly lower. Both Glow Ups are ideally meant for midfielders, given how they boost passing, shooting, and defense.

Here are all the rating upgrades when the levels are complete: +1 pace, +3 shooting, +3 passing, +3 dribbling, +3 defending, and +3 physicality.

It's worth noting that EA FC 24 players will have to complete different objectives in order to obtain the upgrades. EA Sports has also confirmed there will be more types of upgrades available throughout Season 1.