Is Cristiano Ronaldo worth using in EA FC 24? Full stats, chemistry, and more explored

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in the world of football, and once EA FC 24 releases on September 29, millions of fans will be jumping in to play as their hero across the available game modes. However, this will be his weakest form in the last decade, and never has the Portuguese had such weak stats since breaking out at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

This raises a valid question for the players - is Cristiano Ronaldo worth using in EA FC 24? The answer will depend on the game mode in question, as the nerfs he has received will have bigger impacts in places like Ultimate Team 24. Since the game has yet to be released, it's hard to predict his in-game performance. Based on the key stats and possible squad chemistry system, things need to be more bright for the mercurial attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats in EA FC 24

Earlier on September 15, EA Sports revealed the key stats of all players in EA FC 24. However, fans had already got a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo's key stats earlier when the Top 24 cards from the Saudi League were revealed. The nerfs made to some of his stats are quite noticeable, and they could negatively affect him on the game's meta.

Here are the key stats of the Portuguese

Overall: 90

Pace: 77

Shooting: 88

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 80

Defense: 34

Physicality: 74

Weak Foot: 4

Skills: 5

Some of the nerfs applied to the card have been quite severe. The 77 Pace is the first time in almost fifteen years that Ronaldo's starting pace has been this low. This will certainly affect the usage of the card, as pace is important to dominate the meta.

Both the passing and dribbling stats also need improvement. At the start of EA FC 24, these stats might be manageable, but they will become unusable pretty given how promos work.

The 4-star Weak Foot also means he won't feel as two-footed as before. A 4-star Weak Foot is still more than decent, but players will feel its effects on certain occasions.

What makes the situation worse is the aspect of league chemistry. Only a few players make squads based on the Saudi League, and promos also don't usually include special cards from there. This makes it very hard to fit Ronaldo into a squad. There's a workaround if players use other cards with Portuguese nationality, and there are plenty of viable options. However, it will still be a challenge and could cause a spike in the costs of cards like Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, and others.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo worth using in EA FC 24?

Cristiano Ronaldo, by no means, will be completely unusable in EA FC 24. In fact, his weaknesses should be manageable in friendlies or squad battles. However, playing with the Portuguese at a competitive level could be a big challenge. Ultimately, the cost factor also comes in, as he's always been pretty expensive.

Unless there's a radical shift in this year's meta on EA FC 24, players will be better off with other options rather than spending their coins on the maverick Portuguese.