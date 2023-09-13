Cristiano Ronaldo slapped with massive downgrade in EA FC 24 as he receives his lowest rating since 2004

EA Sports have slapped Cristiano Ronaldo with a massive downgrade in EA FC 24, handing him his lowest rating in the game since 2004.

The Portuguese superstar first made his appearance in EA Sports' annual football title in the 2004 edition, where he had an 80 overall rating. After a decent debut season at Manchester United, he was upgraded to an 88 rating the following year.

Since then, EA have kept Ronaldo as one of the highest-rated players in every title. But the trend is set to change with the upcoming release of EA FC 24, which has given the Al-Nassr superstar a meagre 86 rating.

It is four points lower than his rival Lionel Messi, who hasn't received a rating lower than 90 since FIFA 08. For Ronaldo, it is his worst-rated ultimate team card in the game's history and his worst base overall rating since FIFA 04.

Notably, the former Real Madrid superstar's pace rating stands at 77 and his cumulative dribbling stat is rated at 80. Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona Femini's Alexia Putellas are the highest-rated players in the game (91).

Ronaldo's 2022-23 season was far from ideal. He left Manchester United by mutual consent in November 2022 after starting just four league games under Erik ten Hag.

The 38-year-old superstar joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 and failed to help them win the Saudi Pro League, where they finished second behind Al-Ittihad. He did, however, rack up an impressive tally of 14 goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions for Faris Najd.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the season well for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the Saudi Pro League season in fine form for Al-Nassr, scoring six goals and providing four assists in four games.

Earlier this summer, Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup by scoring twice against Al-Hilal in a 2-1 final win. He finished on top of the scorers' chart with six strikes to his name.

Despite the Portuguese superstar's brilliance up front, the Saudi giants are sixth in the table after five games. They have amassed nine points — four less than leaders Al-Hilal.

The former Manchester United striker is expected to lead his team onto the field when they return to action on 16 September against Al-Raed. He returned to Riyadh sooner than expected after being suspended from his team's record 9-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier win against Luxembourg on 11 September.