Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Which superstar ranks above the other in FIFA ratings history after latest EA FC 24 reveal?

Lionel Messi is rated above Cristiano Ronaldo in EA Sports' first installment of their annual football title since severing ties with FIFA.

This is continuing the trend of the last four EA Sports FIFA titles, where the Argentine superstar had a higher overall rating. FIFA 19 was the last time Ronaldo wasn't rated lower than his rival, with both players receiving a 94 rating.

Ronaldo had the upper hand in FIFA 17 and FIFA 18, receiving a 94 rating while the seven-time Ballon d'Or was rated 93. Messi, however, led the overall ratings in the seven FIFA editions before FIFA 17.

From FIFA 04 to 09, the 38-year-old Al-Nassr superstar had the upper hand, although Messi was only introduced in the game in FIFA 06, where he had a 78 rating. EA FC 24 is the first title where neither Messi or Ronaldo will be the highest-rated player in the game.

Here is a table that summarizes the two players' ratings over the last 20 years:

TITLE CRISTIANO RONALDO LIONEL MESSI FIFA 04 80 N/A FIFA 05 88 N/A FIFA 06 91 78 FIFA 07 87 84 FIFA 08 91 86 FIFA 09 91 90 FIFA 10 89 90 FIFA 11 89 90 FIFA 12 92 94 FIFA 13 92 94 FIFA 14 92 94 FIFA 15 92 93 FIFA 16 93 94 FIFA 17 94 93 FIFA 18 94 93 FIFA 19 94 94 FIFA 20 93 94 FIFA 21 92 93 FIFA 22 91 93 FIFA 23 90 91 EA FC 24 86 90 TOTAL 8 12

Erling Haaland is the cover star of EA FC 24 and is also the highest-rated player alongside Kevin de Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe, with all three players rated at 91. Barcelona Femini's Alexia Putellas also has a 91 rating, with EA now allowing players to use female players alongside their male counterparts on the same pitch.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both get one-game rest during international break

Lionel Messi (36) and Cristiano Ronaldo (38) continue to be key players for Argentina and Portugal, respectively.

The Argentine superstar played 89 minutes against Ecuador on 8 September in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. He scored the only goal of the game but was substituted in the dying embers of the match due to fatigue.

Lionel Scaloni dropped him from La Albiceleste's matchday squad in his team's 3-0 win against Bolivia in the dizzying heights of La Paz. He travelled with the squad but did not play against his favorite international opponents, against whom he has scored a personal best eight goals.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, picked up a booking in Portugal's 1-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win against Slovakia on 7 September. As a result, he was suspended for his team's 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg four days later.

Coincidentally, Ronaldo has scored more goals against Luxembourg (11) than he has against any other country. He has now returned to Al-Nassr, where he will be hoping to captain his team in the league fixture against Al-Raed on 16 September.