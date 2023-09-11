“World class performance today”, “Love to see it” – Fans believe 29-year-old will ‘carry’ Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence against Luxembourg

Fans believe Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes will play a pivotal role for Portugal in the 2024 UEFA Euros qualifier against Luxembourg in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

Ronaldo picked up a suspension through a yellow card in his team's 1-0 win over Slovakia on 8 September. He was arguably lucky not to be sent off after catching goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the face with a rash lunge.

Ronaldo continues to be one of Portugal's most pivotal players despite being 38 years old. In his absence, fans believe Fernandes will lead his team to glory in the game against Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve on Monday (September 11).

Fernandes has been named alongside Danilo Pereira and Bernardo Silva in what looks like a three-man midfield for Portugal. Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos lead the line for the 2016 UEFA Euros champions.

Reacting to Fernandes' inclusion in the lineup, one fan wrote:

"Another Bruno Fernandes world Class Performance Today"

Another added:

"Another game for Bruno to carry that Portuguese team . You love to see it !"

After five games, Portugal lead Group J of the 2024 UEFA Euros qualifiers with 10 points. Slovakia are second in the table with five points, tied on points with Luxembourg who are next in the standings.

This would have been a golden chance for Ronaldo to add to his goal tally for Portugal (123 strikes in 201 senior games). He has scored more goals against Luxembourg (11) than against any other nation.

Portugal confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr after suspension

Goncalo Ramos, who has been touted by many to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's XI in the long run, has confirmed the latter's return to Al-Nassr this month.

Speaking after his team's win against Slovakia, Ramos (22) told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"Cris [Ronaldo] always gives great support, he has been with the team until today [Sunday] supporting us and helping in whatever way he can, but at this moment he has already returned to his club."

Ramos was an unused substitute in Portugal's win against Slovakia but will have the chance to lead their line against Luxembourg. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) new boy has four goals in seven games for his national team — three of which came in the 6-1 FIFA World Cup last-16 win against Switzerland last year.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is expected to return to action for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Raed on 16 September. His team currently sits fifth in the table after racking up nine points in five games this season.