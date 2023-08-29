FIFA 23 FUTTIES Rafael Leao SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has introduced the latest 99-rated player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with FUTTIES Rafael Leao now being available as an SBC. The Portuguese winger is renowned for being one of the finest young talents in European football right now, with his performances for AC Milan making him a fan-favorite and an extremely sought-after player in the sport.

FUTTIES Rafael Leao is the latest in the long line of 99-rated footballers to be released in FIFA 23. Most of them have arrived during the FUTTIES promo, which is rather fitting considering the fact that this is potentially the final event of the game cycle.

99-rated FUTTIES Rafael Leao offers premium chemistry in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and can be unlocked via an SBC

The FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23 has provided gamers with plenty of content to grind for on a daily basis. With six batches of FUTTIES players featuring multiple 99-rated items, multiple objective players, player SBCs and Cover Star Icons, fans have been spoilt for choice. FUTTIES Rafael Leao is the latest addition to the game, and this 99-rated version has the potential to be the most overpowered SBC yet.

The Portuguese phenom already possesses a Serie A Team of the Season item in FIFA 23, and was one of the headlining players of that roster. However, with an overall rating of 99 and a boost to his weak-foot abilities, this FUTTIES SBC easily eclipses his previous 97-rated version.

How to unlock FUTTIES Rafael Leao?

Compared to other 99-rated player SBCs like Erling Haaland and Lothar Matthaus in FIFA 23, this SBC is rather cheap and easy to complete. It consists of seven segments, each featuring their own stipulations and pack rewards. While this is still an expansive set of squads, it is easy to complete due to the ease of obtaining fodder.

These are the specific requirements of each indvidual squad:

Milan

Milan players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team of the Week, Team of the Season players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 550,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain considering the caliber of card on offer. 99-rated players are rather expensive due to their overall rating and impressive attributes, and a star like FUTTIES Rafael Leao is bound to be overpowered in the game's current meta with his combination of five-star skills and weak foot.

With how easy it is to obtain fodder in FIFA 23 during the FUTTIES event, completing this SBC should be cakewalk for most FUT enthusiasts who have been actively grinding.