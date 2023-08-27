FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon SBC of the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Cover Star Icon Lothar Matthaus receiving a 99-rated version. The legendary German midfielder is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his impeccable defensive abilities and playmaking prowess. And now, his latest version could possibly be the best midfielder in the game.

Cover Star Icons are a select batch of legendary players who have featured on the cover of historic FIFA titles. With FIFA 23 being the conclusive game in the series before the franchise is rebranded as EA Sports FC, this is the ideal time to release special SBCs like Cover Star Icon Lothar Matthaus to celebrate some of the biggest stars over the years.

Cover Star Icon Lothar Matthaus can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Lothar Matthaus is widely regarded as one of the most technically proficient midfielders in the history of the sport. Germans are often known for their efficiency, and the former Bayern Munich superstar epitomized this belief with his approach to the game. His well-rounded abilities are accurately reflected in FIFA 23, and his latest SBC version puts him in the elite-tier of midfielders.

How to unlock Cover Star Icon Lothar Matthaus in FIFA 23

With such an impressive overall rating and attributes, it comes as no surprise that the SBC to unlock this card comes at a hefty cost, even during the FUTTIES promo. Gamers must submit a total of 16 squads to obtain this 99-rated beast, with each featuring a specific set of requirements.

These are the stipulations that gamers must abide by to unlock the Cover Star Icon:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

The Little Tank

Players from Germany: Minimum one

Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The Kings of Milan

Players from Inter: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The Bavarian Panther

Players from Bayern Munchen: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

League Finesse

Players from Serie A TIM: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

League Legend

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Top notch

Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 970,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain for a card of this caliber. A 99-rated midfielder is a rare occurrence in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and fans can easily unlock Cover Star Icon Lothar Matthaus by grinding the various Upgrade SBCs available.