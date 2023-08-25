FIFA 23 Erling Haaland Premium Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

EA Sports has recently released the Erling Haaland Premium Futties SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack a highly coveted 99-rated card featuring that Norwegian goal machine. This 23-year-old striker has already left a mark on football with his stellar performance for Manchester City last season. With his latest card from the ongoing Futties promo, Haaland has now joined this game's 99-rated club featuring players like Messi, Mbappe, and Pele.

Since FIFA 23 is coming to an end in a few weeks, EA Sports has been releasing a lot of overpowered cards to keep players on their toes. The latest Futties Team launch is also slated to add a number of highly rated cards. However, players looking to pack the Premium Futties card for Erling Haaland are much better off completing his dedicated SBC than opening packs.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing this new Premium Futties SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 99-rated Erling Haaland Premium Futties SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Futties promo is going strong, with Team 6 getting released earlier today, August 25. This series has also seen a number of good cards being launched as part of various objectives and dedicated Squad Building Challenges. Erling Haaland's Premium Futties item is the latest example of this.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements and tasks that you need to complete to pack the Norwegian's exclusive card. An estimation of your fodder expenses for each task in this Eerling Haaland Premium Futties SBC is also listed below.

Task 1: Manchester City

# of players in the squad: 11

# of Manchester City players in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 87

Estimated cost: 45-47K FUT Coins

Task 2: 87-rated squad

# of players in the squad: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 87

Estimated cost: 45-47K FUT Coins

Task 3: Premier League

# of players: 11

# of Premier League players: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 88

Estimated cost: 55-57K FUT Coins

Task 4: Top Form

# of players: 11

# of TOTW or TOTS players: minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 88

Estimated cost: 55-57K FUT Coins

Task 5: 89-rated Squad

# of players: 11

# of TOTW or TOTS players: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Estimated cost: 64-66K FUT Coins

Task 6: 89-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Estimated cost: 64-67K FUT Coins

Task 7: 89-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Estimated cost: 64-67K FUT Coins

Task 8: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated cost: 74-76K FUT Coins

Task 9: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated cost: 74-76K FUT Coins

Task 10: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 78-81K FUT Coins

Task 11: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 78-81K FUT Coins

Task 12: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 78-81K FUT Coins

Task 13: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated cost: 95-100K FUT Coins

Task 14: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated cost: 95-100K FUT Coins

Analysis: How does the Erling Haaland Premium Futties card fare in FIFA 23?

The Premium Futties card that FIFA 23 players can pack from completing this dedicated Squad Building Challenge is Erling Haaland's first 99-rated item. Here is a list of the stats of this reward:

Overall: 99

Position: ST (Alt- CF)

Pace: 99

Shooting: 99

Passing: 98

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 63

Physicality: 99

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

With a perfect pace and shooting rating, the Erling Haaland Premium Futties card is definitely his best in this game and is a great forward option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This Eerling Haaland Premium Futties challenge can cost less than a million FUT Coins if it is approached optimally.