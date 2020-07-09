All Free Fire characters: Full list of agents in the game in 2020
- List of all characters/agents in Garena Free Fire in 2020
- Characters have special abilities in Free Fire which help the players win matches.
Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that is based on survival and has a unique system of characters in-game who have their special abilities. These abilities, when utilized under the right circumstances in the game, can give a valuable edge to the players.
This system of characters diversifies the game compared to the other battle royale games, and players need to improvise according to the character they are fighting against in Free Fire. Currently, the game has 25 characters, excluding Clu, who has still not been added to the game.
Also, read: Free Fire: 3 best characters to use in the game
Players might be confused about the variety of characters in the game and might find it difficult to choose the one which suits their playstyle the most.
Thus, in this article, we will briefly talk about all the characters present in the game.
Complete List of all Characters present in Free Fire 2020
#1 Olivia
In-game description: She is a Chief Nurse of a renowned Hospital.
#2 Ford
In-game description: Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough. Faction - Liberation Coalition.
#3 Kelly
In-game description: Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.
#4 Nikita
In-game description: Nikita works as a professional bodyguard. Faction - Cibernetica
#5 Hayato
In-game description: Hayato is a legendary Samurai.
#6 Misha
In-game description: Misha is an extremely talented racer.
#7 Maxim
In-game description: Maxim is a competitive eater.
#8 Kla
In-game description: Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.
#9 Paloma
In-game description: Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld. Faction - Future Horizons.
#10 Miguel
In-game description: Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces.
#11 Caroline
In-game description: A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.
#12 Antonio
In-game description: Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster. Faction - Future Horizons.
#13 Wukong
In-game description: Monkey King is here! Faction - Liberation Coalition.
#14 Moco
In-game description: Moco is an outstanding hacker. Faction - Cibernetica.
#15 Laura
In-game description: Laura is an outstanding special agent. Faction - Liberation Coalition.
#16 Rafael
In-game description: Rafael is a deadly killer.
#17 A124
In-game description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology. Faction -Future Horizon
#18 Shani
In-game description: Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.
#19 Notora
In-game description: Notora is a tomboyish motorcycle gang member.
#20 Alvaro
In-game description: Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist. Faction - Liberation Coalition.
#21 Steffie
In-game description: Steffie is a pro graffiti artist. Faction - Cibernetica.
#22 Jota
In-game description: Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.
#23 Alok
In-game description: Alok is a world-famous DJ who is always ready to drop a beat.
#24 Kapella
In-game description: Kapella is a popular pop singer and star. Faction -Cibernetica.
#25 Wolfrahh
In-game description: Wolfrahh is a streamer and esports player. Faction - Cibernetica.
Also read: Play Free Fire offline trick - Real or fake?Published 09 Jul 2020, 13:04 IST