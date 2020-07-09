All Free Fire characters: Full list of agents in the game in 2020

List of all characters/agents in Garena Free Fire in 2020

Characters have special abilities in Free Fire which help the players win matches.

List of All Free Fire Characters (Image Credit: Wallpaper Access)

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that is based on survival and has a unique system of characters in-game who have their special abilities. These abilities, when utilized under the right circumstances in the game, can give a valuable edge to the players.

This system of characters diversifies the game compared to the other battle royale games, and players need to improvise according to the character they are fighting against in Free Fire. Currently, the game has 25 characters, excluding Clu, who has still not been added to the game.

Also, read: Free Fire: 3 best characters to use in the game

Players might be confused about the variety of characters in the game and might find it difficult to choose the one which suits their playstyle the most.

Thus, in this article, we will briefly talk about all the characters present in the game.

Complete List of all Characters present in Free Fire 2020

#1 Olivia

Olivia character in Free Fire

Advertisement

In-game description: She is a Chief Nurse of a renowned Hospital.

#2 Ford

Ford character in Free Fire

In-game description: Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough. Faction - Liberation Coalition.

#3 Kelly

Kelly character in Free Fire

In-game description: Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.

#4 Nikita

Nikita character in Free Fire

In-game description: Nikita works as a professional bodyguard. Faction - Cibernetica

#5 Hayato

Hayato character in Free Fire

In-game description: Hayato is a legendary Samurai.

#6 Misha

Misha character in Free Fire

In-game description: Misha is an extremely talented racer.

#7 Maxim

Maxim character in Free Fire

In-game description: Maxim is a competitive eater.

#8 Kla

Kla character in Free Fire

In-game description: Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.

#9 Paloma

Paloma character in Free Fire

In-game description: Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld. Faction - Future Horizons.

#10 Miguel

Miguel character in Free Fire

In-game description: Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces.

#11 Caroline

Caroline character in Free Fire

In-game description: A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.

#12 Antonio

Antonio character in Free Fire

In-game description: Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster. Faction - Future Horizons.

#13 Wukong

Wukong character in Free Fire

In-game description: Monkey King is here! Faction - Liberation Coalition.

#14 Moco

Moco character in Free Fire

In-game description: Moco is an outstanding hacker. Faction - Cibernetica.

#15 Laura

Laura character in Free Fire

In-game description: Laura is an outstanding special agent. Faction - Liberation Coalition.

#16 Rafael

Rafael character in Free Fire

In-game description: Rafael is a deadly killer.

#17 A124

A127 character in Free Fire

In-game description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology. Faction -Future Horizon

#18 Shani

Shani character in Free Fire

In-game description: Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.

#19 Notora

Notora character in Free Fire

In-game description: Notora is a tomboyish motorcycle gang member.

#20 Alvaro

Alvaro character in Free Fire

In-game description: Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist. Faction - Liberation Coalition.

#21 Steffie

Steffie character in Free Fire

In-game description: Steffie is a pro graffiti artist. Faction - Cibernetica.

#22 Jota

Jota character in Free Fire

In-game description: Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

#23 Alok

Alok character in Free Fire

In-game description: Alok is a world-famous DJ who is always ready to drop a beat.

#24 Kapella

Kapella character in Free Fire

In-game description: Kapella is a popular pop singer and star. Faction -Cibernetica.

#25 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh character in the game

In-game description: Wolfrahh is a streamer and esports player. Faction - Cibernetica.

Also read: Play Free Fire offline trick - Real or fake?