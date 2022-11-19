All future updates planned for Overwatch 2: Support Hero reworks, Battle Pass changes, and more

Blizzard has released a new blog update for Overwatch 2, and the developer is clearly dissatisfied with the game's current state.

The post from the game's new executive producer, Jared Neuss, acknowledges that the team isn't satisfied with how everything feels right now and that they are now looking at opportunities for improvement that they need to focus on.

Many of these future improvements will address queue issues, with Blizzard currently investigating ways to change the game's approach to its Support Heroes' queue in order to alleviate the long waiting periods that many players have been experiencing.

All future updates coming to Overwatch 2, as per the executive producer

Support Heroes have traditionally not been the most popular choice, with the majority of players preferring to play as Tank or DPS characters. Since they can queue for each of these three roles separately, the queues for Tank and Damage characters are generally longer, and thus the wait to play is increased as well.

According to Blizzard, while there is no silver bullet for this issue, they have several ideas they hope to experiment with in future seasons of Overwatch 2. This includes suggestions for making Support roles more fun and rewarding for players to play. However, the developers have not detailed exactly what these ideas are.

Blizzard is also talking about targeted Support Hero rework, game UI system updates, and even some role-wide changes to improve a Support's quality of life.

While there are no long-term changes noted in this update regarding queue times, Blizzard said they will experiment with its Battle Pass XP rewards for players who queue for either the Support or All roles in the short term.

They have stated that in most cases, queues for Support roles are less than a minute. This has also made Overwatch 2's queue time estimates more accurate after a recent patch.

The post also discusses the game's competitive elements, rewards, and progression for future seasons, as well as the most recent patch, which includes Hero balance changes and the return of Mei after she was temporarily removed from the game.

These Hero changes include Genji and D.Va becoming a bit less lethal now, Zarya has less of a shield ability, and Sombra's hack powerup has been nerfed as well.

Blizzard said they heard players' feedback on Overwatch 2's unexpected rank changes, rate of feedback, and more regarding the competitive system, stating that this is a topic that can't do justice with just a paragraph or two. They will instead provide a deeper dive into their plans for this soon.

Meanwhile, in terms of rewards and progression in Overwatch 2, Season 2 will see the continuation of Twitch drops, and each event will soon have skins that players can earn by playing the game.

Blizzard wants future seasons to feel more rewarding than Season 1. So, starting with Season 3, the company plans to introduce more interesting challenges, play-focused progression systems, and a mix of Battle Pass changes. Like the competitive system, Blizzard will talk more about these changes soon.

The post concluded by thanking all the players who have stuck with the game, those who returned, and those who are just getting started.

