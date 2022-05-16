All games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium: Bioshock Remastered, Borderlands The Handsome Collection and more

PlayStation has unveiled the details for the upcoming redesigned PlayStation Plus service. The familiar subscription service is now offered across three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

PlayStation Plus Essential offers familiar access to multiplayer games with two monthly games available for the taking. It is essentially the same as its predecessor, PlayStation Plus. New additions are coming into focus from the Extra tier, which brings a massive library of PS4 and PS5 games.

This is further expanded throughout the Premium tier with a library of PS1, PS2 and PSP games. Notably, the PS3 titles will be available via streaming.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the PlayStation Plus Premium library.

All games included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

PlayStation brings a slew of games with the PlayStation Plus Extra. The titles range from AAA blockbusters to indie hits. All games will transition from Extra to the Premium tier. With that being said, let’s take a look at the first and third-party rosters for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

PlayStation @PlayStation More games revealed for the all-new PlayStation Plus, launching soon. Includes blockbuster hits like Demon’s Souls and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and classics like Ape Escape and Syphon Filter. Full details: play.st/3weoGv5 More games revealed for the all-new PlayStation Plus, launching soon. Includes blockbuster hits like Demon’s Souls and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and classics like Ape Escape and Syphon Filter. Full details: play.st/3weoGv5 https://t.co/cXJiQBMTBc

PlayStation Studios games

The following titles belong to the PlayStation Studios catalog:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-Party Studios games

Players will also gain access to these third-party games:

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

All classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games included in PlayStation Plus Premium

Along with the PS4 and PS5 libraries included with PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium adds a plethora of classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games emulated on the PS5. Let’s take a look at the titles included with PlayStation Plus Premium.

Nibel @Nibellion



blog.playstation.com/2022/05/16/all… PlayStation has revealed its classic games catalog for PS+ PlayStation has revealed its classic games catalog for PS+blog.playstation.com/2022/05/16/all… https://t.co/4EQLmrlbG4

PlayStation Studios games

The following titles belong to the PlayStation Studios catalog:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-Party Studios games

Players will also gain access to these third-party games:

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Remastered PlayStation Studios games

The catalog will also feature these remastered titles from PlayStation Studios:

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Remastered Third-Party Studios games

Remasters of third-party games will also feature in the catalog:

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

All PS3 cloud-streaming games available with PlayStation Plus Premium

While classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games are emulated in the system, that isn't the case for PS3 titles. The selected PS3 games included with the service are streamed on the cloud.

Nibel @Nibellion Some more details on the PS+ classic games catalog



- some titles feature improved framerate and higher image quality

- select PS/PSP titles feature a new UI that lets players save at any time or rewind the game

- owners of classic PS1/PSP games can access the games without a sub Some more details on the PS+ classic games catalog- some titles feature improved framerate and higher image quality- select PS/PSP titles feature a new UI that lets players save at any time or rewind the game- owners of classic PS1/PSP games can access the games without a sub https://t.co/PHMWvHqZy7

PlayStation Studios games

The PS3 library includes:

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third-Party Studios games

Here's the list of third-party games featured in the catalog:

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Existing PlayStation Plus members will see their membership carry over to PlayStation Plus Essential, and thereafter, they can upgrade to Extra and Premium for an additional fee.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul