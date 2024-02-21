All games revealed at Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase (February 2024)

The latest Nintendo Direct showcase was filled with surprise reveals. Completely centered on third-party games from major, as well as indie, publishers coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024, the event gave fans many exciting titles to look forward to. From brand-new experiences to surprise ports of some cherished retro classics, the Nintendo Switch still has time left in the sun.

This article will mention all the major games showcased at the event and offer a complete list of all titles revealed at the Nintendo Direct. Here's everything fans need to know.

All major games revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Grounded

The cat is finally out of the bag (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

With this Nintendo Direct reveal, Xbox has announced the first of its four first-party games to be going multi-platform. Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded brings their underrated co-op survival game to the hybrid console. After being shrunk to the size of a bug, players will fight against insectoids in their backyard. This title is set to release on the handheld on April 16, 2024.

Ender Magnolia Bloom In The Mist

Fight to save the kingdom (Image via Binary Haze Interactive)

As a successor to the indie hit Ender Lilies, the upcoming Ender Magnolia aims to offer an improved Metroidvania experience. As Lilac, players will fight against and alongside artificial lifeforms called homunculi to uplift the kingdom from ruin and save the day. This game will be launched later this year, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch.

Unicorn Overlord

A new strategy big-shot is soon coming to town (Image via ATLUS/Vanillaware)

First announced in 2023, Unicorn Overlord caught Vanillaware fans off-guard as its masterfully crafted 2D visuals were being incorporated into an elaborate strategy RPG just like Fire Emblem. This Nintendo Direct dropped a final release date for this title: March 8, 2024. Additionally, a free demo is available for fans to try right now.

Monster Hunter Stories

Hatch and tame a large variety of beloved monsters (Image via Capcom)

Originally released for the Nintendo 3DS, Monster Hunter Stories is returning, remastered for a new generation. Developer Capcom has ensured this is no straight port however as this turn-based JRPG spin-off set in the iconic Monster Hunter universe will have full voice-acting and in-game art/music libraries.

In this title, you'll stop the Black Blight from corrupting fellow Monsties. This one is coming out in the summer of 2024.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed

A fan-favorite returns to modern platforms (Image via Disney)

This Nintendo Direct was full of surprises, as the cult classic Nintendo Wii Disney platformer is getting a revival in the form of Epic Mickey Rebrushed. Built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch, this game will let you revisit the realm of forgotten characters and use the magic paintbrush's power to platform across creative levels. This title will arrive later in 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengance

A new chapter unfolds (Image via SEGA)

The rumors were true; SMT5 is getting an enhanced rendition dubbed "Vengeance". Developer ATLUS is adding more content to the iconic 2022 JRPG, including new story arcs and characters never seen before. Players will step back into the role of the Nahobino and battle a swathe of new monsters and deities in this title. It releases on June 21, 2024.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

The Nintendo Switch is proving to be a haven of classic games (Image via EA)

Two classic shooters are coming with this collection. Veterans who grinding Battlefront 1 (2004) and Battlefront 2 (2005) to no end will be delighted to know that this features all content, including large-scale 64-player skirmishes. Iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and memorable maps like Death Star return as well. The collection arrives on March 14, 2024.

Nintendo Switch Direct Partner Showcase all games list

Game Release date/window Other platforms Grounded April 16, 2024 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Ender Magnolia Bloom In The Mist 2024 - Arranger A Role-Puzlzling Adventure Summer 2024 PC Unicorn Overlord 2024 PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Monster Hunter Stories Summer 2024 PC, PS4, Nintendo 3DS, Android Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed 2024 - Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance June 21, 2024 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection March 14, 2024 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One SOUTH PARK SNOW DAY! March 26, 2024 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream 2024 - Gundam Breaker 4 2024 PC, PS4, PS5 Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble June 25, 2024 - World of Goo 2 May 23, 2024 PC (via Epic Games Store) Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time October 10, 2024 - Another Crab's Treasure April 25, 2024 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Penny's Big Breakaway February 21, 2024 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Suika Game (Paid Multiplayer DLC) February 21, 2024 PC Pepper Grinder March 28, 2024 PC Pocket Card Jockey Ride On! February 21, 2024 Nintendo 3DS, iOS Snuffkin Melody of Moominvalley March 7, 2024 PC Tales of Kenzera ZAU April 23, 2024 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep The Board! April 26, 2024 - Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition March 15, 2024 PC, PS4, Xbox One Contra Operation Galuga March 12, 2024 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Pentiment February 22, 2024 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Serie X|S Endless Ocean Luminous May 2, 2024 -

Players can watch the full Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase using the video embedded above.