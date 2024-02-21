All games revealed at Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase (February 2024)

The latest Nintendo Direct showcase was filled with surprise reveals. Completely centered on third-party games from major, as well as indie, publishers coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024, the event gave fans many exciting titles to look forward to. From brand-new experiences to surprise ports of some cherished retro classics, the Nintendo Switch still has time left in the sun.
This article will mention all the major games showcased at the event and offer a complete list of all titles revealed at the Nintendo Direct. Here's everything fans need to know.
All major games revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase
Grounded
With this Nintendo Direct reveal, Xbox has announced the first of its four first-party games to be going multi-platform. Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded brings their underrated co-op survival game to the hybrid console. After being shrunk to the size of a bug, players will fight against insectoids in their backyard. This title is set to release on the handheld on April 16, 2024.
Ender Magnolia Bloom In The Mist
As a successor to the indie hit Ender Lilies, the upcoming Ender Magnolia aims to offer an improved Metroidvania experience. As Lilac, players will fight against and alongside artificial lifeforms called homunculi to uplift the kingdom from ruin and save the day. This game will be launched later this year, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch.
Unicorn Overlord
First announced in 2023, Unicorn Overlord caught Vanillaware fans off-guard as its masterfully crafted 2D visuals were being incorporated into an elaborate strategy RPG just like Fire Emblem. This Nintendo Direct dropped a final release date for this title: March 8, 2024. Additionally, a free demo is available for fans to try right now.
Monster Hunter Stories
Originally released for the Nintendo 3DS, Monster Hunter Stories is returning, remastered for a new generation. Developer Capcom has ensured this is no straight port however as this turn-based JRPG spin-off set in the iconic Monster Hunter universe will have full voice-acting and in-game art/music libraries.
In this title, you'll stop the Black Blight from corrupting fellow Monsties. This one is coming out in the summer of 2024.
Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed
This Nintendo Direct was full of surprises, as the cult classic Nintendo Wii Disney platformer is getting a revival in the form of Epic Mickey Rebrushed. Built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch, this game will let you revisit the realm of forgotten characters and use the magic paintbrush's power to platform across creative levels. This title will arrive later in 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.
Shin Megami Tensei V Vengance
The rumors were true; SMT5 is getting an enhanced rendition dubbed "Vengeance". Developer ATLUS is adding more content to the iconic 2022 JRPG, including new story arcs and characters never seen before. Players will step back into the role of the Nahobino and battle a swathe of new monsters and deities in this title. It releases on June 21, 2024.
Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
Two classic shooters are coming with this collection. Veterans who grinding Battlefront 1 (2004) and Battlefront 2 (2005) to no end will be delighted to know that this features all content, including large-scale 64-player skirmishes. Iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and memorable maps like Death Star return as well. The collection arrives on March 14, 2024.
Nintendo Switch Direct Partner Showcase all games list
Players can watch the full Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase using the video embedded above.