All Gangs of Sherwood editions and pricing explored

Gangs of Sherwood's debut launch across platforms is just around the corner. This means players who have yet to pre-order the game to obtain the free pre-purchase bonuses still have time. As with many other modern games, the latest action game from Nacon has a couple of editions players can pick from.

But what do you get in either edition and is one worth getting over another if you really want to experience all that the game has to offer?

Gangs of Sherwood features two editions for pre-purchase

Expand Tweet

The game comes in the following editions: Standard and Lionheart Edition. The former is what players would expect from the get-go as it only includes the base game for a retail price of $40 on Steam and $50 on consoles. However, on buying the game prior to launch, you will also receive the "Prestige Skin Set" pre-order bonus.

The Lionheart Edition, on the other hand, is what a "Deluxe Edition" would be for other games. It costs $50 on Steam and $60 on consoles. This edition includes the following:

Gangs of Sherwood base game

"Prestige Skin Set" pre-order bonus

Alan-A-Dale Alternate Skin

Lionheart Set

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Up to 72 hours of early access

As it should be clear, the Lionheart Edition largely features cosmetic options. Unless you are interested in the soundtrack and art book, the only other significant incentive is the 72-hour early access, which allows you to download and play the game before the official launch day. It is up to you to decide if the extra $10 is worth the bonuses offered by the premium edition.

At the end of the day, there is feature parity between the two editions. Realistically, you do not need the skins as they are purely cosmetic and do not grant in-game boosts or perks. Early access is a point to consider, but unless you have someone to co-op with, it may not be worth it.

What is Gangs of Sherwood about?

Set in a fantasy/sci-fi hybrid of Great Britain, players embark on a perilous journey to stop the Sheriff of Nottingham, who has raised an army of powerful soldiers thanks to the mysterious Lionheart stone. You can control one of four unique heroes and take up arms to save the commonfolk from the invasive threat.

You can battle through hand-crafted levels and set pieces to fight swarms of foes and bosses. With varied skill upgrades, playstyle variations, and more to factor in on top of a four-player co-op, Gangs of Sherwood has a lot to offer.

Gangs of Sherwood was developed by Appeal Studios and published by Nacon. The game launches on November 30, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.