Is Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition worth buying?

CI Games and Hexworks' upcoming souls-like action role-playing game, Lords of the Fallen, is just a few days away from official release. Built using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.1, the reboot/re-imagining of the Lords of the Fallen I.P. is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. While the game shares the same name as its predecessor, Hexworks' iteration provides a completely different experience, both in terms of gameplay and narrative.

Featuring a vast inter-connected world, the game is replete with multiple dungeons to explore, bosses to hunt, and a plethora of secrets to find.

With the looming release date, fans might be tempted to place their pre-orders for the upcoming souls-like. However, given the game boasts multiple editions, i.e., Standard and Deluxe, it might get a tad bit confusing to make a choice while keeping track of all the bonuses and perks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Should you buy Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition?

Much like any other modern current-gen AAA release on consoles and PC, Lords of the Fallen is offered in two different editions: a $70 Standard Edition and a $80 Deluxe Edition. Both versions come with their specific set of in-game bonuses and perks, including pre-order rewards, which will be available at launch.

Here's a complete breakdown of the different editions of CI Games' upcoming souls-like game:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($80)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Dark Crusader starting class

Dark Crusader weapon and armor set

100-page digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

3D model viewer

The pre-order bonus for the game includes the following in-game items:

Exclusive Bronze, Silver, and Gold Armour Tincts (used to re-color any in-game wearable armor)

3 x XP Items

5 x MP Items

5 x HP Items

Fortunately, none of the Deluxe Edition or pre-order bonuses include anything that directly affects gameplay. As such, if you intend to skip the cosmetics (armor sets) and tints, it's best to stick with the Standard Edition. However, for hardcore souls-borne fans, the Deluxe Edition might be the right choice.

The collection boasts exclusive armor sets themed around the "Dark Crusader," one of the most important characters in the narrative, along with an official artbook, soundtrack, and access to the 3D model viewer.

Lords of the Fallen is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.