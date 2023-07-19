Lords of the Fallen pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Lords of the Fallen, CI Games and HEXWORKS' upcoming dark fantasy action role-playing game, is scheduled for release in just a few months. Although the game is built as a spiritual successor to Deck13's The Lords of the Fallen (2013), CI Games' upcoming action RPG is a complete reboot of the franchise, with some really intriguing gameplay and narrative concepts.

The title takes heavy inspiration from some of the best souls-likes out there, including FromSoftware's Dark Souls Trilogy and Bloodborne, as well as Deck13's rather underrated, The Surge series.

One of the most unique aspects of the game is its level design, allowing players to switch between two entirely different environments at any time during gameplay.

Officially announced during the Gamescom Opening Night Live (2022), the pre-orders for Lords of the Fallen are live on all platforms.

Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for the game, including its various editions, prices, pre-order bonuses, and more.

How to pre-order Lords of the Fallen on all platforms?

Much like the upcoming souls-like title from Gunfire Games, Remnant 2, CI Games' Lords of the Fallen is a current-gen exclusive title. The game is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. It is also among the very first batch of games releasing on consoles that are built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

The only other title currently known to be using the same engine is EA's upcoming single-player action-adventure game, Immortals of Aveum. Although Lords of the Fallen was announced in August 2022, pre-orders for the game went live earlier this year (2023). Here's how you can pre-order the game on all platforms:

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store on your PS5 dashboard and search for the title.

On the game's store page, select your preferred edition (Standard/ Deluxe) and proceed to payment and checkout.

After completing the payment, the game will be added to your PlayStation library with a countdown timer that will give you an exact estimate till it's ready for pre-load.

On PlayStation 5, you can pre-load games roughly 48 hours before the official release date.

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your Series X|S and search for the game.

Once you land on the game's store page, choose your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

After you complete payment for the game, it will be added to your Xbox games library.

You can pre-load the game on your Xbox roughly a week prior to its official release date.

For Windows PC

Open your preferred PC storefront (Steam or Epic Games Store).

Search for the game on the client's dedicated store page.

After you get to the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

After you complete the payment process, the game will be added to your Steam or Epic Games library.

Although PC clients allow pre-load akin to consoles, the timings are different and usually depend on the game's publishers.

Pre-ordering might feel tempting, especially given that HEXWORKS' upcoming action RPG comes packed with some really cool pre-order bonuses. However, it is always wise to wait for the reviews and early impressions to come out before investing $70+ in a game.

Lords of the Fallen editions and prices on all platforms

Much like any other modern AAA release, CI Games and HEXWORKS' upcoming souls-like action RPG is offered in two different editions, each with its own set of bonuses and perks. The Standard Edition is coming at $69.99, and the Deluxe Edition at $79.99.

Here's a complete breakdown of both, including the pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($80)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Dark Crusader starting class

Dark Crusader weapon and armor set

100-page digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

3D model viewer

It should be noted that The Dark Crusader starting class and weapon and armor sets can be unlocked later in the game by simply progressing through the main story or in a second playthrough (New Game+). The pre-order bonus for Lords of the Fallen includes a plethora of in-game consumables and exclusive armor tincts.